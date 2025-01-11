Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Diljit Dosanjh shares a gripping first look from his upcoming movie Punjab '95, portraying the courageous human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take audiences on an emotional and powerful journey with his upcoming film Punjab ’95, where he portrays the courageous human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film is based on Khalra’s relentless efforts to expose the horrific actions of the Punjab Police during the militancy period in the 1980s and 90s. The first look shared by Diljit on Instagram on Saturday captures the essence of his character, showcasing a bruised and bloodied face, reflecting both the pain and resilience of Khalra.

The stark image of Diljit sitting on the floor in a simple kurta and turban conveys the rawness of his character, while another picture offers a glimpse into Khalra’s personal life, showing Diljit with two children. His caption, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95,” hints at the emotional depth and challenges his character faces in his quest for justice.

The film brings to light the dark chapter in Punjab’s history, where unarmed suspects were allegedly killed in staged encounters. Khalra, who was investigating the cases of missing persons and unlawful killings by the police, paid a heavy price for his pursuit of justice.

Despite facing challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification, which proposed 120 cuts to the film, Diljit’s global recognition is bringing much-needed attention to the film. His rise in popularity has ensured that the film will see the light of day, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Recently, Diljit also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, further solidifying his place in the spotlight as he prepares to take on this crucial role.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations in Stampede Case

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh Punjab 95

Advertisement

Also Read

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Delhi Elections 2025: Amit Shah Promises Housing for Delhi’s Slum Dwellers, Calls AAP A “Disaster”

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Do Animals Grieve? Exploring How Some Species Mourn Their Dead

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Kerala: Police Arrest 15 Including Coach in Case of Minor Athlete’s Sexual Exploitation

Entertainment

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox