Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take audiences on an emotional and powerful journey with his upcoming film Punjab ’95, where he portrays the courageous human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film is based on Khalra’s relentless efforts to expose the horrific actions of the Punjab Police during the militancy period in the 1980s and 90s. The first look shared by Diljit on Instagram on Saturday captures the essence of his character, showcasing a bruised and bloodied face, reflecting both the pain and resilience of Khalra.

The stark image of Diljit sitting on the floor in a simple kurta and turban conveys the rawness of his character, while another picture offers a glimpse into Khalra’s personal life, showing Diljit with two children. His caption, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95,” hints at the emotional depth and challenges his character faces in his quest for justice.

The film brings to light the dark chapter in Punjab’s history, where unarmed suspects were allegedly killed in staged encounters. Khalra, who was investigating the cases of missing persons and unlawful killings by the police, paid a heavy price for his pursuit of justice.

Despite facing challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification, which proposed 120 cuts to the film, Diljit’s global recognition is bringing much-needed attention to the film. His rise in popularity has ensured that the film will see the light of day, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Recently, Diljit also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, further solidifying his place in the spotlight as he prepares to take on this crucial role.

