Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kriti Sanon Excited for IIFA: ‘It’s Amazing to Celebrate Five Languages Together!’ | NewsX Exclusive

Kriti also praised her fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, acknowledging her widespread impact in the Hindi film industry.

Kriti Sanon Excited for IIFA: ‘It’s Amazing to Celebrate Five Languages Together!’ | NewsX Exclusive

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, starting on September 27. This much-anticipated event is expected to be a glamorous affair, featuring appearances from some of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Since its launch in 2000, IIFA has graced numerous global locations, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the event will be held at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, spanning three days and concluding on September 29.

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

The highlight of the festivities, the IIFA Awards, will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host, alongside co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

In an exclusive interview, star performer Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about attending IIFA for the third time. “I feel so good to be back! Last year, I performed, and I’m thrilled to be performing again this year with something very different. It’s also my first time at IIFA Utsavam, which makes it even more special. It’s amazing to see five languages come together to celebrate Indian cinema. It really unites the entire film industry,” she said.

Kriti also praised her fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, acknowledging her widespread impact in the Hindi film industry. “To be honest, Samantha is everywhere, and she is absolutely brilliant,” she added.

Also read: ‘Take the confidence until you get it’ Samantha Prabhu at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

When asked about her green carpet mantra, Kriti mentioned, “I’m wearing Prabal Gurung, and I would describe it as a more meaty outfit.” Curious about her performance for the upcoming night, she smiled and playfully replied, “No sneak peeks! See you tomorrow!”

As IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi, the excitement surrounding this event is palpable, promising a weekend filled with celebration, unity, and unforgettable performances that will honor the vibrancy of Indian cinema.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Her Debut Film ‘Iruvar’ at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA iifa 2024 IIFA 24th edition IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi Kriti Sanon Shah Rukh Khan IIFA host Vicky Kaushal IIFA co-host Yas Island IIFA

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox