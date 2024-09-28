The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, starting on September 27. This much-anticipated event is expected to be a glamorous affair, featuring appearances from some of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Since its launch in 2000, IIFA has graced numerous global locations, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the event will be held at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, spanning three days and concluding on September 29.

The highlight of the festivities, the IIFA Awards, will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host, alongside co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

In an exclusive interview, star performer Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about attending IIFA for the third time. “I feel so good to be back! Last year, I performed, and I’m thrilled to be performing again this year with something very different. It’s also my first time at IIFA Utsavam, which makes it even more special. It’s amazing to see five languages come together to celebrate Indian cinema. It really unites the entire film industry,” she said.

Kriti also praised her fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, acknowledging her widespread impact in the Hindi film industry. “To be honest, Samantha is everywhere, and she is absolutely brilliant,” she added.

When asked about her green carpet mantra, Kriti mentioned, “I’m wearing Prabal Gurung, and I would describe it as a more meaty outfit.” Curious about her performance for the upcoming night, she smiled and playfully replied, “No sneak peeks! See you tomorrow!”

As IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi, the excitement surrounding this event is palpable, promising a weekend filled with celebration, unity, and unforgettable performances that will honor the vibrancy of Indian cinema.