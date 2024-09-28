Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
'Take the confidence until you get it' Samantha Prabhu at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Samantha reflected on the challenges and triumphs of her journey, saying, “There have been extreme highs and tough challenges, but it’s all worth it.”

‘Take the confidence until you get it’ Samantha Prabhu at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular comeback to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, kicking off on September 27. This much-anticipated event promises to be a glamorous affair, showcasing appearances from some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Since its establishment in 2000, the IIFA has journeyed across a variety of international locations, from New York and Toronto to Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the grand celebration will take place at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will run over three days, concluding on September 29.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Her Debut Film ‘Iruvar’ at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

The highlight of the event, the IIFA Awards, is scheduled for September 28. Shah Rukh Khan will take the lead as the main host, accompanied by co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

In an exclusive interview, South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her thoughts on the excitement surrounding the event. When asked about her welcome in Abu Dhabi, she expressed, “Oh, it feels wonderful. It’s been a while since I’ve attended an awards night, so this feels extra special. It’s also fantastic to be recognized today for powerful roles that have shaped my career so far.”

Samantha reflected on the challenges and triumphs of her journey, saying, “There have been extreme highs and tough challenges, but it’s all worth it.” She also noted the significance of having her fellow actress Kriti Sanon on the green carpet at the same time, stating, “It shows that the entire Indian film industry is coming together. It’s a great moment when the north meets the south and the east meets the west.”

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

When asked about her work in Hindi films, she responded, “Yeah, it’s about time. What’s your green carpet mantra?” She said, “I mean, take the confidence until you get it. Well, you’re looking confident, and we wish you very well.”

As the IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event are palpable, promising a weekend filled with celebration, unity, and unforgettable performances.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Talks Performances and Unity at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

