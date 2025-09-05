LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Published By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 12:56:56 IST

Washington DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Kurt Russell has joined the cast of the ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off titled ‘The Madison’, reported Variety. The series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Originally announced as a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff titled ‘2024’, the show is said to be “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” reported Variety.

Previously announced cast members include Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

The character details of Russell are currently under wraps. However, as per the outlet, the actor is expected to play the role of Pfeiffer’s character’s husband in the series.

This will be just the second major television role Russell has taken on in recent years. He also starred in the Apple TV+ series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ alongside his son, Wyatt Russell.

Aside from a voice role in the Marvel animated series ‘What If…?’, Russell has worked exclusively in film since the 1970s, though he did receive an Emmy nomination in 1979 for starring in the TV movie ‘Elvis’.

In addition to his famous roles in films like ‘Escape From New York’ and the sequel ‘Escape From LA,’ as well as ‘Overboard,’ and ‘The Thing,’ Russell fits right into the Sheridan-verse thanks to his many roles in westerns over the years.

It includes ‘Tombstone’, ‘The Hateful Eight’, and ‘Bone Tomahawk’.

He also appeared in Western TV series early in his career, including ‘The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters’, ‘The Virginian’, and ‘Gunsmoke’.

Russell is also known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, including films such as ‘The Hateful Eight’, ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’, and ‘Death Proof’.

‘Yellowstone’ has two spin-offs in the works. One is ‘Madison’, while another is ‘Y: Marshals’, which will see flagship star Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher)

Tags: entertainmentkurt-russellthe-madisony-marshalsYellowstone

RELATED News

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'
Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'
Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'
Kurt Russell boards cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

QUICK LINKS