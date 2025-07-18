Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani, and fans couldn’t be happier. The iconic character from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback with a new series set to air on Star Plus starting July 29 at 10:30pm.

This reboot, streaming on JioCinema as well, won’t be nearly as long as the original. Instead of thousands of episodes, this one will run about 150, which might actually work better for today’s viewers who prefer shorter, punchier story arcs.

Tulsi and Mihir Return After Two Decades, and So Does the Drama

One of the biggest draws is the reunion of Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay, as Mihir Virani. Their chemistry was unbeatable on TV and was a defining part of the original show, and people are eager to see how that plays out this time around. The first promo showed a simple yet powerful scene where Tulsi arrives at the dinner table to her family, telling the viewers why she became everyone’s favourite back then and she plans on doing it again

Ekta Kapoor’s New Chapter: A Familiar Heart With a Fresh Pulse

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the iconic show, has made it clear that she want the show to be close to the original while making the story feel fresh and relevant in todays world. New characters are joining the Virani household, but the themes of family, love, and sacrifice remain front and centre. It’s not just a remake, it’s a chance to bring those classic emotions into a modern setting.

For those who grew up watching the original or anyone curious about the hype, this return promises to blend nostalgia with new energy. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is ready to remind us why we fell in love with this story in the first place and what all it taught us quietly subtly but something that few still cherish.