LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Entertainment > Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, premiering July 29 on Star Plus and JioCinema. With Amar Upadhyay as Mihir and a tighter 150-episode format, the show blends nostalgia with fresh drama for a modern audience

Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay
Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 22:44:18 IST

Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani, and fans couldn’t be happier. The iconic character from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback with a new series set to air on Star Plus starting July 29 at 10:30pm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

 This reboot, streaming on JioCinema as well, won’t be nearly as long as the original. Instead of thousands of episodes, this one will run about 150, which might actually work better for today’s viewers who prefer shorter, punchier story arcs.

Tulsi and Mihir Return After Two Decades, and So Does the Drama

One of the biggest draws is the reunion of Smriti Irani with Amar Upadhyay, as Mihir Virani. Their chemistry was unbeatable on TV and was a defining part of the original show, and people are eager to see how that plays out this time around. The first promo showed a simple yet powerful scene where Tulsi arrives at the dinner table to her family, telling the viewers why she became everyone’s favourite back then and she plans on doing it again

Ekta Kapoor’s New Chapter: A Familiar Heart With a Fresh Pulse

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the iconic show, has made it clear that she want the show to be close to the original while making the story feel fresh and relevant in todays world. New characters are joining the Virani household, but the themes of family, love, and sacrifice remain front and centre. It’s not just a remake, it’s a chance to bring those classic emotions into a modern setting.

For those who grew up watching the original or anyone curious about the hype, this return promises to blend nostalgia with new energy. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is ready to remind us why we fell in love with this story in the first place and what all it taught us quietly subtly but something that few still cherish.

Also Read: Aanand L. Rai Speaks Out After Eros Alters Raanjhanaa Ending Without Permission

Tags: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiMihir Viranismriti iraniTulsi Virani

More News

Who Is Tauseef Badshah? Influencer Accused In Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream
Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Crush On Another Hollywood Star During Brad Pitt Romance
The Resistance Front Blacklisted: Pahalgam Victim Lt Vinay Narwal’s Father Rajesh Narwal Appreciates The Step
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford
Aanand L. Rai Speaks Out After Eros Alters Raanjhanaa Ending Without Permission
‘Stake Up To 24 Percent In Indian Companies’: NITI Aayog Recommends Softer Rules For Chinese Investment, Says Sources
Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter Booked After Viral Assault Video
July 2025’s Top 10 Trending OTT Shows You Can’t Miss Right Now
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 19): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?