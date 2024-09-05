Lady Gaga has served again with an epic look at the Italian event, where she walked the red carpet with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, the film's director Todd Phillips, and her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Arriving for her film, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ premiere at Venice Film Festival 2024, Lady Gaga has stunned everyone with her incredible monochromatic Dior flowy gown, crowned with amazing headgear by Philip Treacy.

The multihyphenate graced the red carpet with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, the film’s director Todd Phillips, and her fiancé, Michael Polansky for the premiere of the sequel of ‘Joker’ movie at the film festival which is going to release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024.

The Oscar-winning actor won many hearts with her look as the headgear is not only eccentric but also has associated fashion history. The hat Lady Gaga wore is the seminal work of art by the iconic designer Philip Treacy that was once worn by the late eccentric style icon, Isabella Blow who was the muse for the designer’s hats collection.

Netizens are expecting a biopic on iconic Isabella Blow, asking if this might be a sign. Comments like ‘The real Gaga is back’, ‘Insanely iconic,’ have flooded the internet.

The first Joker was a huge hit, both critically and commercially. It won the Golden Lion at Venice 2019 and was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest R-rated movie ever. Phoenix reprises his role as Joker and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

‘My version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don’t want to give anything from the movie away,’ she said earlier on the red carpet of her Gaga Chromatica Ball screening. ‘I think it’s really something you have to experience in the theatres,’ she added.

The highly anticipated sequel is a musical that earned an 11-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival 2024.

‘The film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it,’ Gaga said. She guarantees fun to the audience.

