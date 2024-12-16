Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

Ilaiyaraaja, unable to enter the sanctum, offered his prayers from outside the Artha Mandapam and was later presented with a garland by the priests. Read on for more

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

Ilaiyaraja, the legendary composer who made his debut with the film Annakili and has been a dominant force in Tamil cinema music for over 45 years, continues to be active at the age of 80. His upcoming project, Viduthalai Part 2, is scheduled for release on December 20.

In a recent visit to the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple, Ilaiyaraaja was welcomed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. He visited various areas, including the Periya Perumal shrine, Nandavanam, and the Andal shrine.

However, when he attempted to enter the Artha Mandapam, located in front of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, temple authorities and some devotees reportedly stopped him, citing protocol violations. This led to a public uproar.

Ilaiyaraaja, unable to enter the sanctum, offered his prayers from outside the Artha Mandapam and was later presented with a garland by the priests.

The incident has stirred controversy, with online reactions criticizing the actions of the temple officials and questioning traditional practices.

This follows a similar incident the previous day, where the district collector of Tiruvannamalai was also denied entry to the temple for prayers. The removal of Ilaiyaraaja from the temple’s Artha Mandapam has become a hot topic on social media and may continue to spark further debate.

ALSO READ: What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

Filed under

Ilaiyaraja Sanctum Sanctorum Srivilliputhur Temple tamil nadu news

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight...

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize...

Entertainment

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox