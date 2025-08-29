Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malyalam superhero film that released on 28 August 2025. This movie is a blend of modern urban storytelling and mythology. It is the first chapter of a planned cinematic universe. It has already generated a high audience excitement and curiosity.

Storyline

Chandra, a goth-styled woman from Sweden moves to Bangalore. Sunny and his friends get curious about her odd lifestyle. It includes dark forces such as organ-trafficking mafia that test her hidden powers.

Why Is It Creating Buzz?

Its story combines Kerala folklore with a neon-lit modern cityscape. It features supernatural elements rooted in Indian culture. It is a myth-based cinematic universe full of mysteries.

Cast

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra- The mysterious lead with supernatural powers in this film. Naslen plays Sunny- a curious youth drawn into Chandra’s life. Sandy, Chandu Salimkumar and more act as supporting ensemble.

Performances

Kalyani’s role is praised as her career-best work till now. Naslen and Sandy add emotional depth and comic timing.

Reviews & Criticism

It is praised for its visuals including VFX and sound design. Criticisms include underdeveloped subplots, emotional depth and budget limitations.

Is It Good or Bad?

It has a strong audience turnout with 1000+ screenings across Kerala. It is creating social media buzz as a fresh start for Malayalam superhero cinema. It is planned as the first chapter of franchise, bringing bigger mythological arcs in the future. Online discussions highlight it has a strong franchise potential.

Direction and Production

It is directed by Dominic Arun with co-writing by Santhy Balachandran. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. It is the first part of a superhero universe. Its technical crew includes Nimish Ravi and Yannick Ben.

Disclaimer-

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.