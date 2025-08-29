LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a 2025 Malayalam superhero film with urban storytelling and mythology. Here are the reviews, storyline, cast, production and direction mentioned below.

Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz
Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: August 29, 2025 23:45:14 IST

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malyalam superhero film that released on 28 August 2025. This movie is a blend of modern urban storytelling and mythology. It is the first chapter of a planned cinematic universe. It has already generated a high audience excitement and curiosity.

Storyline 

Chandra, a goth-styled woman from Sweden moves to Bangalore. Sunny and his friends get curious about her odd lifestyle. It includes dark forces such as organ-trafficking mafia that test her hidden powers.

Why Is It Creating Buzz?

Its story combines Kerala folklore with a neon-lit modern cityscape. It features supernatural elements rooted in Indian culture. It is a myth-based cinematic universe full of mysteries.

Cast

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra- The mysterious lead with supernatural powers in this film. Naslen plays Sunny- a curious youth drawn into Chandra’s life. Sandy, Chandu Salimkumar and more act as supporting ensemble.

Performances

Kalyani’s role is praised as her career-best work till now. Naslen and Sandy add emotional depth and comic timing. 

Reviews & Criticism

It is praised for its visuals including VFX and sound design. Criticisms include underdeveloped subplots, emotional depth and budget limitations.

Is It Good or Bad?

It has a strong audience turnout with 1000+ screenings across Kerala. It is creating social media buzz as a fresh start for Malayalam superhero cinema. It is planned as the first chapter of franchise, bringing bigger mythological arcs in the future. Online discussions highlight it has a strong franchise potential.

Direction and Production

It is directed by Dominic Arun with co-writing by Santhy Balachandran. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. It is the first part of a superhero universe. Its technical crew includes Nimish Ravi and Yannick Ben.

Disclaimer-

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags: Dulquer Salmaan productionKalyani Priyadarshan superherolokah audience reactionLokah Chandra movielokah chandra sound trackLokah Chapter 1lokah chapter 1 castlokah movie reviewlokah storymalayalam cinema 2025Malayalam superhero film

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz
Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz
Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz
Lokah Chapter 1: Cast, Critic Ratings and Box Office Buzz

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?