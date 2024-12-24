The source also revealed that Jay-Z began distancing himself from Diddy earlier this year when the latter faced charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Reports suggest that music icon Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has no intentions of standing by his longtime acquaintance Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as both face legal challenges. Insiders claim that Jay-Z would not hesitate to protect his own interests, even if it meant implicating Diddy in the process.

Last week, a civil lawsuit named Jay-Z and Diddy as co-defendants, accusing them of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 following the MTV Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z has strongly denied the accusations, his legal representative, Alex Spiro, has emphasized that the two men share no more than a professional relationship.

A Strategic Move By Jay-Z to Protect His Image

An anonymous source spilled the beans to a publication that Jay-Z is prioritizing his own freedom and reputation above any loyalty to Diddy. The insider stated, “Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that’s what it took to clear his name. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.”

The source also revealed that Jay-Z began distancing himself from Diddy earlier this year when the latter faced charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Jay-Z’s legal team has filed a motion to remove him from the lawsuit, citing inconsistencies in the accuser’s statements. His lawyers argue that the case is an attempt to tarnish his reputation. While his legal efforts may also benefit Diddy, another insider clarified that Jay-Z’s actions are solely for his self-preservation.

“Any notion that Jay is trying to help Diddy by going after attorney Tony Buzbee is false. He doesn’t care about Diddy,” the insider stated.

Appalled by Past Incidents

Jay-Z’s decision to distance himself from Diddy was reportedly influenced by leaked footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. A source shared that the video made Jay-Z reevaluate his association with Diddy. “Jay was appalled by the Cassie video, which confirmed his decision to announce that they weren’t close friends,” the insider said.

Diddy’s Perspective on the Case

Despite Jay-Z’s apparent withdrawal of support, insiders suggest that Diddy is relieved to have another prominent figure in the fight against the allegations. “Diddy feels any success in Jay’s legal battle could positively impact his own case,” a source noted.

While both men deny the allegations, Diddy is currently in custody awaiting trial. His legal challenges continue to mount, with attorney Tony Buzbee representing over 100 individuals accusing him of sexual misconduct.

ALSO READ: Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million