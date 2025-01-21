Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She Belongs To?

Monalisa from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, gained global fame after photographers captured her selling garlands at the Maha Kumbh.

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She Belongs To?

Monalisa, a resident of Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, became an overnight sensation during the Maha Kumbh. Initially, she had come to sell garlands, a traditional service, but her captivating beauty caught the attention of photographers. What followed was a whirlwind of fame, turning her into a globally recognized figure.

Maheshwar, a cultural hub known for its temples, forts, saris, and the Narmada river, is now making headlines for another reason—Monalisa. She hails from ward number 9 in Maheshwar, a town located on the banks of the Narmada River in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Monalisa, also known as Moni, belongs to the Pardhi community, a group with a complex history and culture – reported by Navbharat times.

The Pardhi community, originally Rajasthani Rajputs, migrated to various parts of India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Their lifestyle and language evolved over time, mixing with local cultures. Historically known for their skills in hunting and guerrilla warfare, many in the community were also associated with crime. However, in recent decades, they have integrated into mainstream society.

Until about 30 years ago, the Pardhi community lived in camps. A turning point came when Parvati Ramesh Kumrawat, the President of Nagar Panchayat, provided them with land and leases along Dhapla Road and Jail Road, allowing them to establish permanent homes. Since then, they have been selling garlands and Rudraksha beads at religious events and fairs across India.

The girls in this community, known for their carefree and open discussions, call everyone “mama” (uncle). In Maheshwar alone, there are about 450 people from 50 Pardhi families. Despite the challenges, their connection to their roots and the Hindu religion remains strong, with marriages often taking place within the community.

For Monalisa, what started as a humble attempt to sell garlands has now become an unexpected source of fame, although it also brings new challenges. As her image spreads across the world, Monalisa’s story is a reflection of both tradition and transformation.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Filed under

Maha Kumbh Monalisa Maheshwar Pardhi community

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: A Major Blow to Naxalism As 14 Naxalites, Including Senior Leader Jairam Alias Chalpati, Are Neutralised

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: A Major Blow to Naxalism As 14 Naxalites, Including Senior Leader Jairam...

5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

5 States Set Up Transgender Welfare Boards After Supreme Court Order

Businessman’s Viral Instagram Video Leads To Arrest Over Tiger Claw Pendant

Businessman’s Viral Instagram Video Leads To Arrest Over Tiger Claw Pendant

Top Israeli General Steps Down Citing Security Lapses Leading To Hamas Attack And Gaza Conflict

Top Israeli General Steps Down Citing Security Lapses Leading To Hamas Attack And Gaza Conflict

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit Roy? SRK, Big B Use The Same Top-Tier Security Service

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA Wildfires?

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox