Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She Belongs To?

Monalisa, a resident of Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, became an overnight sensation during the Maha Kumbh. Initially, she had come to sell garlands, a traditional service, but her captivating beauty caught the attention of photographers. What followed was a whirlwind of fame, turning her into a globally recognized figure.

Maheshwar, a cultural hub known for its temples, forts, saris, and the Narmada river, is now making headlines for another reason—Monalisa. She hails from ward number 9 in Maheshwar, a town located on the banks of the Narmada River in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Monalisa, also known as Moni, belongs to the Pardhi community, a group with a complex history and culture – reported by Navbharat times.

The Pardhi community, originally Rajasthani Rajputs, migrated to various parts of India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Their lifestyle and language evolved over time, mixing with local cultures. Historically known for their skills in hunting and guerrilla warfare, many in the community were also associated with crime. However, in recent decades, they have integrated into mainstream society.

Until about 30 years ago, the Pardhi community lived in camps. A turning point came when Parvati Ramesh Kumrawat, the President of Nagar Panchayat, provided them with land and leases along Dhapla Road and Jail Road, allowing them to establish permanent homes. Since then, they have been selling garlands and Rudraksha beads at religious events and fairs across India.

The girls in this community, known for their carefree and open discussions, call everyone “mama” (uncle). In Maheshwar alone, there are about 450 people from 50 Pardhi families. Despite the challenges, their connection to their roots and the Hindu religion remains strong, with marriages often taking place within the community.

For Monalisa, what started as a humble attempt to sell garlands has now become an unexpected source of fame, although it also brings new challenges. As her image spreads across the world, Monalisa’s story is a reflection of both tradition and transformation.

