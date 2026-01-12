Mahhi Vij Hits Back at Link-Up Rumours with Salman Khan’s Aide, Nadim Nadz: ‘Aapko Gandagi Chahiye’

TV actress Mahhi Vij has shouted her defiance against the gossip that was thinking of the actress in romantic terms with Nadim Nadz, a prominent member of Salman Khan’s team, and with cutting words, she called the gossip a fiction. In an Instagram live that was completely frank, she said in a very strong tone, “If you need filth, then go somewhere else,” condemning the tabloids and the trolls for connecting her name to scandalous stories after her separation rumors with husband Jay Bhanushali.

Actress Fires Back

Mahhi, recognized from Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, took on the rumor openly and directly. Nadim, the person who deals with Salman’s production logistics, has no connection with her, she asserted. “All this is fake news. If people want some entertainment, they just create such stories,” she vented, while at the same time she was blowing away any unverified posts on X and paparazzi shots as silly distractions. The 40-year-old actress made sure to say that she is concentrating on her career and kids, easily dismissing the noise as a clickbait strategy amid the Bollywood link-ups craze that was getting more and more desperate.









Gossip Timeline

The first doubt was raised when Mahhi, who has a dark past with publications and social media, showed up at a Salman Khan event in Mumbai last week, which happened through the whispered and blurry photos. On the side of the cat “mystery man,” theories were pointing at Nadim. People close to her say that it was a meeting of professional courtesy for a possible Bigg Boss collaboration, not love. Jay Bhanushali, her ex, was silent, which kept the whispers of divorce going since 2025.

Public and Industry Reaction

Fans came out with #StandWithMahhi, commending her swift reply and also criticizing “gandagi” journalism. There was no statement from Salman’s camp, but sources say it is “usual trolling.” Mahhi concluded her discussion with: “I’m living my life, you take care of your mess.”