Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Father’s Death: Our Family Is In Deep Shock

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Kuldip Mehta died on Wednesday (September 11) much to the shock of her fans. The actor has now issued a statement about the tragedy. In an Instagram post, she requested for privacy in this difficult time and said “our family is in deep shock”

Malaika Issues First Statement About Father’s Death

Malaika Arora and Amrita lost their father of Wednesday (September 11), leaving their well-wishers heartbroken. The ‘EMI’ star has now reacted to the tragedy and urged the media to her family space to grieve the loss. She further said that her father was a “gentle soul”.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy.,” read the post.

About Malaika’s Childhood

Malaika Arora, a well-known Bollywood personality, hails from Thane, Maharashtra. Her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, parted ways when she was just 11.

After the divorce, she relocated to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Joyce Polycarp, Malaika’s mother, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi and served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent discussion with a fashion magazine, Malaika Arora reminisced about her childhood and the effects of her parents’ divorce. She described her early years as “wonderful,” yet acknowledged that the experience was “not easy” and “tumultuous.”

“The separation of my parents allowed me to see my mother in a new light,”

Malaika noted during the interview, emphasizing how the situation reshaped her outlook.

