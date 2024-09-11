Thursday, September 12, 2024

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Cleared With UA Certificate, Runtime Revealed

'Devara', starring Jr NTR, is set to open in theatres on September 27 and this has given fans a reason to rejoice. In the latest development, the film has completed censor formalities and been passed with a U/A certificate.

Jr NTR will soon be seen in Devara, one of the biggest films of the year. The actioner has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the mass hero in an intense new avatar. Now, in an exciting development, the flick has completed censor formalities.

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ Cleared To Be Over Three Hours-Long

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, is set to open in theatres on September 27 and this has given fans a reason to rejoice. In the latest development, the film has completed censor formalities and been passed with a U/A certificate. This means that people of any age can watch Devara but under adult supervision.

Additionally, the flick has a runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes. Interesting this marks the beginning of a two-part franchise. The film will be followed by Devara Part 2.

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. Bobby Deol, last seen in ‘Animal’, too is reportedly part of the flick.

He, however, is expected to have a meatier role in the second part. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on September 27. I

Interestingly, Tarak is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’, which marks his Bollywood debut. The ‘Young Tiger’ will also be teaming up with Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Salaar’, for a film. The project is said to titled Dragon, which was the original title of Brahmastra. Going by Neel’s style of storytelling, it is likely to elevation scenes and action sequences.

