Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Unni Mukundan's latest action-packed thriller, Marco, is making waves at the box office, with its gripping action sequences and intense moments driving audiences to theaters.

Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Unni Mukundan’s latest action-packed thriller, Marco, is making waves at the box office, with its gripping action sequences and intense moments driving audiences to theaters. The film has quickly gained popularity and is now on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

According to reports from the filmmakers, Marco has officially crossed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide earnings, a major milestone for the movie and its team. However, industry tracker Sacnilk has provided a slightly different update, stating that the film is still a little short of the ₹100 crore target. As of Tuesday, January 7, the worldwide box office collection for Marco was reported at ₹93.2 crore.

Regardless of the discrepancy in figures, the film’s impressive run at the box office is undeniable. Marco continues to draw large crowds, bolstered by its high-octane action scenes and compelling storyline. This achievement is particularly significant as it positions Marco as the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore threshold in 2025, marking a major moment in the industry.

 

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Filed under

Marco Unni Mukundan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

‘Future Is Bright’: Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo On India -Malaysia Ties

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

Vande Bharat Express Designed For Kashmir’s Extreme Winters With ‘Centralised Heating’ Ready For Inaugural Run

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s What He Said

Elon Musk Has ‘One Word’ To Say On Declining Population Of India And China, Here’s...

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

KTR Rejects Corruption Allegations, Says ‘Will Challenge In Supreme Court’

Entertainment

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We have All Receipts’

Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Claims To Release Evidence of Blake Lively’s ‘Pattern Of Bullying’, Says, ‘We

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox