Marco: Unni Mukundan’s Action Thriller Hits ₹100 Crore Milestone in 2025

Unni Mukundan’s latest action-packed thriller, Marco, is making waves at the box office, with its gripping action sequences and intense moments driving audiences to theaters. The film has quickly gained popularity and is now on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.

According to reports from the filmmakers, Marco has officially crossed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide earnings, a major milestone for the movie and its team. However, industry tracker Sacnilk has provided a slightly different update, stating that the film is still a little short of the ₹100 crore target. As of Tuesday, January 7, the worldwide box office collection for Marco was reported at ₹93.2 crore.

Regardless of the discrepancy in figures, the film’s impressive run at the box office is undeniable. Marco continues to draw large crowds, bolstered by its high-octane action scenes and compelling storyline. This achievement is particularly significant as it positions Marco as the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore threshold in 2025, marking a major moment in the industry.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rohit Saraf: A Look at His Movies And Shows So Far