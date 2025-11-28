Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s action-thriller, “Mass Jathara,” will premiere theatrically on October 31, 2025, before being released digitally on Netflix on November 28, 2025. This allows fans to see the movie only 30 days after its theatre release date.

Who Can See “Mass Jathara” and When?

“Mass Jathara” is only on Netflix and not available on any other OTT service. You must have a current account with Netflix to view the film, which will be available for streaming starting November 28, 2025. Once the film is available for streaming, you can view it on your mobile phone, laptop, smart television or any Internet-enabled tablet after November 28, 2025. Following the initial release date, the film will continue to be available for rental or purchase in Netflix’s library for multiple years after release.

What language will Mass Jathara be available in?

The original language of Mass Jathara is Telugu, and the majority of the time this version will be available on OTT. It has been speculated that Netflix may offer Mass Jathara with additional South Indian languages such as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well, in line with their standard practice of releasing major Telugu releases with South Indian language audio tracks. There will be English subtitles and subtitles in other regional Indian Languages available to expand the viewing audience and make the story accessible.

Genre/Cast

Mass Jathara features actor Ravi Teja playing the quintessential mass hero alongside actress Sreeleela as the female lead, Mass Jathara, is an action-comedy directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with an element of mass-market potential due to its large action set pieces and fun elements. Additionally, Mass Jathara has been classified as a Traditional Festival Movie.Many fans of Ravi Teja enjoy this style of film simply because he brings so much energy and excitement.

This article is based on available media reports and industry sources. OTT release dates and language availability are subject to change depending on official announcements from filmmakers or streaming platforms. Readers are advised to verify details through official updates.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside ANC Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case