LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s action-comedy Mass Jathara is set to stream on Netflix from November 28, 2025, just 30 days after its theatrical release. Know the OTT platform, streaming details, languages, cast, and more.

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 28, 2025 09:38:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s action-thriller, “Mass Jathara,” will premiere theatrically on October 31, 2025, before being released digitally on Netflix on November 28, 2025. This allows fans to see the movie only 30 days after its theatre release date.

Who Can See “Mass Jathara” and When?

“Mass Jathara” is only on Netflix and not available on any other OTT service. You must have a current account with Netflix to view the film, which will be available for streaming starting November 28, 2025. Once the film is available for streaming, you can view it on your mobile phone, laptop, smart television or any Internet-enabled tablet after November 28, 2025. Following the initial release date, the film will continue to be available for rental or purchase in Netflix’s library for multiple years after release.

What language will Mass Jathara be available in?

The original language of Mass Jathara is Telugu, and the majority of the time this version will be available on OTT. It has been speculated that Netflix may offer Mass Jathara with additional South Indian languages such as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well, in line with their standard practice of releasing major Telugu releases with South Indian language audio tracks. There will be English subtitles and subtitles in other regional Indian Languages available to expand the viewing audience and make the story accessible.

Genre/Cast

Mass Jathara features actor Ravi Teja playing the quintessential mass hero alongside actress Sreeleela as the female lead, Mass Jathara, is an action-comedy directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with an element of mass-market potential due to its large action set pieces and fun elements. Additionally, Mass Jathara has been classified as a Traditional Festival Movie.Many fans of Ravi Teja enjoy this style of film simply because he brings so much energy and excitement.

This article is based on available media reports and industry sources. OTT release dates and language availability are subject to change depending on official announcements from filmmakers or streaming platforms. Readers are advised to verify details through official updates.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside ANC Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 9:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mass Jathara cast and crewMass Jathara digital release dateMass Jathara Netflix releaseMass Jathara OTT platform NetflixMass Jathara OTT release dateMass Jathara streaming onlineRavi Teja action thriller OTTRavi Teja new movie OTTSreeleela latest movie streamingTelugu movie OTT release November 2025

RELATED News

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D’Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

What Went Wrong With Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Venture? How Bollywood Star’s Brand Performed Against Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Beauty Labels: Inside the Numbers

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Here’s How Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Film Is Expected To Open

Stranger Things Season 5: From Linda Hamilton To Nell Fisher, Meet The New Faces Of Hawkins’ Final Battle

LATEST NEWS

Is JD Vance Leaving His Wife Usha Vance For Erika Kirk? US VP May Ditch Indian-Origin Brown Wife To Appeal To MAGA Base

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Ukraine Ceasefire Off the Table? Putin Lays Out Tough New Terms, ‘Must Withdraw… Or Face Force’

Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies

Trump Launches Green Card Review After National Guard Shooting- See Which 19 Countries Are Affected

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside
Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside
Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside
Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

QUICK LINKS