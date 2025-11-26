WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

Orhan Awatramani, also called Orry, is a social media star and high-profile person who was questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police about his connection to the drug trafficking investigations that were launched in March of this year. His name came up during an interrogation of a suspect in a major operation involving drug trafficking in Gujarat.

What is the drug case of $252 crore?

The drug case was first revealed in March 2024 following a seizure of over 126.14 kg (292 pounds) of synthetic Mephedrone (MD) that was made in Sangli, Maharashtra by police. The police allege that the drugs recovered from this site were part of a larger and more extensive trafficking operation that shipped narcotics to numerous locations throughout India, as well as to many countries around the world.

Allegations: How Orry’s name came up

The involvement of Orry in this investigation arose when the authorities digging into a suspect, Mohammed Saleem Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who had just been deported from the U.A.E. He allegedly told police that he had hosted several raves parties in both Dubai and Mumbai, and named many high-profile individuals, including Orry, as having attended these events.

Outside the ANC Office: Mayhem and Madness!

Wednesday was a zoo at the ANC office! A human zoo, that is! When Orry showed up to testify, a gigantic group of fans, reporters, and gawkers showed up with cell phones out in order to take pictures and videos of the circus-like atmosphere outside the ANC office.

His security personnel allegedly escorted Orry through the throngs of spectators to prevent him from being bombarded by excitement or overwhelmed with attention. Orry made no comments to the many photographers waiting for him nor did he provide any interviews.







What Happens Next?

It’s crucial to note that merely being called in for something (like what happened with Orry) isn’t the same as being formally charged with or convicted of anything. During the investigation, Orry was named and that automatically triggered a verification process to assess the allegations made by the defendant.

Depending on what is learned from Orry’s testimony and other data collected, ANC management will determine if they wish to expand the investigation, interview other individuals named in the investigation, or exonerate the persons involved.

This article is based on publicly available information and official reports. The details mentioned do not imply guilt or involvement unless proven by law. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal