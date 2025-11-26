LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana skips the Women’s Cricket special episode on KBC 17 after her wedding with fiancé Palash Muchhal gets postponed due to a family health emergency. Here’s what happened and fan reactions.

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 14:43:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

The KBC 17 episode featuring the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will have Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma play for the prize money, BUT Smriti Mandhana is not included!! Many people were shocked when this news was released as Smriti is so popular and has played an integral part in making this team successful!

Wedding Put on Hold

As you may have heard, Smriti was set to marry singer Palash Muchhal in November 2025, but that is no longer happening. Smriti has had to focus on helping her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, during this time of serious health concerns. With everything SMRITI has been doing to help her father, it has made it impossible for her to participate in the KBC filming or to plan her wedding to Palash at this time.

Social Media Reactions

When the cancellation of Mandhana appearing on KBC was announced, it generated a lot of mixed feelings among her fans. Given that Smriti is among the most popular worldwide cricket athletes, many of her fans had expected to see her on KBC and were disappointed. However, there was a lot of support for Smriti and many expressed wishes for her father’s speedy recovery and for Smriti’s mental health.

What Now?

At this time, no Time has been set for Smriti’s return to public life. There is currently no information as to when she will reschedule her wedding engagement. Smriti’s family has requested that everyone respect their desire to have privacy while dealing with this situation. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear about updates on Smriti’s father and rescheduling the wedding event.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. All details regarding personal matters, health conditions, and wedding plans are subject to change. We do not intend to infringe on privacy or spread misinformation.

ALSO READ: Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity wedding delayPalash Muchhal smriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana father healthSmriti Mandhana latest updateSmriti Mandhana newsSmriti Mandhana skips KBCSmriti Mandhana wedding postponed

RELATED News

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

LATEST NEWS

Transform Your Body Fast: 6 Simple Home Exercises That Boost Fitness, Strength, And Energy Without Any Gym

‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

‘ONLY Halal Meat’ Served On Train: NHRC Issues Notice To Railway Board, Demands Action

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

‘Nandini’ Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake ‘Nandini’ Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

QUICK LINKS