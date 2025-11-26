Smriti Mandhana Skips Women’s Cricket Episode on KBC 17 Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal

The KBC 17 episode featuring the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will have Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma play for the prize money, BUT Smriti Mandhana is not included!! Many people were shocked when this news was released as Smriti is so popular and has played an integral part in making this team successful!

Wedding Put on Hold

As you may have heard, Smriti was set to marry singer Palash Muchhal in November 2025, but that is no longer happening. Smriti has had to focus on helping her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, during this time of serious health concerns. With everything SMRITI has been doing to help her father, it has made it impossible for her to participate in the KBC filming or to plan her wedding to Palash at this time.

Social Media Reactions

When the cancellation of Mandhana appearing on KBC was announced, it generated a lot of mixed feelings among her fans. Given that Smriti is among the most popular worldwide cricket athletes, many of her fans had expected to see her on KBC and were disappointed. However, there was a lot of support for Smriti and many expressed wishes for her father’s speedy recovery and for Smriti’s mental health.

What Now?

At this time, no Time has been set for Smriti’s return to public life. There is currently no information as to when she will reschedule her wedding engagement. Smriti’s family has requested that everyone respect their desire to have privacy while dealing with this situation. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear about updates on Smriti’s father and rescheduling the wedding event.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. All details regarding personal matters, health conditions, and wedding plans are subject to change. We do not intend to infringe on privacy or spread misinformation.

