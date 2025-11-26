LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Rush Hour 4 is reportedly back with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker reuniting after Donald Trump’s lobbying. Fans react online as excitement and speculation build over the iconic sequel.

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 14:02:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Rush Hour 4 has finally received official backing through studio support and a release strategy, thanks to lobbying from Donald Trump for a revival of the beloved sequel, paving the way for the original cast to return.

Old Team, New Hope

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will reprise their roles as Detective Carter and Inspector Lee. The anticipated film will also likely see the return of director Brett Ratner after many years away from directing a major franchise.

Mixed Fan Reactions Online

Although many fans are rejoicing over the return of their favorite pairing and are posting on social media about their excitement, with many memes and tributes, there are still plenty of people who have expressed their disappointment at the need for another sequel, as well as the fact that it was formed due to political backing and Ratner’s checkered history as a director.

What We Do Not Yet Know

Currently there are no announcements regarding the script, release date, or confirmation from actors or studios regarding this movie. Although people in the know say that there is action occurring, nothing is confirmed yet. Fans are advised to be patient as many things need to come together before this project goes ahead.

This article is based on media reports, social media updates, and insider information. Official announcements from studios or actors regarding Rush Hour 4 are yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Contestant Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brett Ratner Rush Hour 4Chris Tucker Rush Hour 4Donald Trump Rush Hour 4Hollywood sequels 2025Jackie Chan Chris Tucker reunionJackie Chan Rush Hour 4Rush Hour 4Rush Hour 4 releaseRush Hour 4 updatesRush Hour sequel news

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

What Is Autophagy And Why Sonali Bendre Credits It In Her Cancer-Healing Journey?

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

‘ONLY Halal Meat’ Served On Train: NHRC Issues Notice To Railway Board, Demands Action

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

‘Nandini’ Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake ‘Nandini’ Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Surat Welcomes Authentic Davangere-Style Dosa Experience as DVG Benne Dosa Opens in Adajan

Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online
Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online
Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online
Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

QUICK LINKS