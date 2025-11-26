Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Rush Hour 4 has finally received official backing through studio support and a release strategy, thanks to lobbying from Donald Trump for a revival of the beloved sequel, paving the way for the original cast to return.

Old Team, New Hope

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will reprise their roles as Detective Carter and Inspector Lee. The anticipated film will also likely see the return of director Brett Ratner after many years away from directing a major franchise.

Mixed Fan Reactions Online

Although many fans are rejoicing over the return of their favorite pairing and are posting on social media about their excitement, with many memes and tributes, there are still plenty of people who have expressed their disappointment at the need for another sequel, as well as the fact that it was formed due to political backing and Ratner’s checkered history as a director.

Trump should get executive producer credit AT VERY LEAST. As producers like to say, he made this happen…. https://t.co/ZIVVpicOeD — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) November 25, 2025





What We Do Not Yet Know

Currently there are no announcements regarding the script, release date, or confirmation from actors or studios regarding this movie. Although people in the know say that there is action occurring, nothing is confirmed yet. Fans are advised to be patient as many things need to come together before this project goes ahead.

This article is based on media reports, social media updates, and insider information. Official announcements from studios or actors regarding Rush Hour 4 are yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Contestant Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats