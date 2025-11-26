LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch reveals she received death threats amid controversy over her victory. Celebrities and pageant officials respond to the backlash.

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 11:04:10 IST

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

On November 21, 2025, Fátima Bosch from Mexico was crowned as the winner of the Miss Universe Contest of 2025. But many people feel that she does not deserve this title and that there is a bias against the other competing nations in this pageant.

At the Pageant Event Before Crown – Offended Assaulted and Left the Pageant

Earlier this year at a pageant event in Thailand, the Miss Universe pageant’s president, Nawat Itsaragrisil, assaulted Bosch with a public insult calling her a “dumb head” for not attending a promotional photoshoot. Following this abusive remark, Bosch felt that she should receive proper respect. Many contestants, including the winner of Miss Universe 2024 walked off the stage in respect to Bosch.

Bosch’s Story of Harassment

Bosch received death threats and was bullied online after winning the Miss Universe crown on November 21, 2025. Messages sent to Bosch encouraged her to kill herself and/or to hurt her family. Bosch also stated that harassment toward successful women is becoming a trend. 

Speaking Up Amid Hate

Despite receiving hate, Bosch has remained defiant and refuses to be a victim. She stated that she would continue to speak out and says, “My voice will not be silenced … no insult will extinguish my purpose.” 

In addition, she plans to leverage her Miss Universe title to support fellow women who are facing hatred and harassment in all forms. 

Fallout from the Pageant

The controversy regarding Bosch has not been limited to only rude comments; however, it’s also led to allegations of rigging. Former judge Omar Harfouch Resigned, claiming that the voting was manipulated. 

Additionally, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has begun to respond to the social media backlash by publicly condemning the unacceptable behaviour towards contestants and promising to protect their dignity as contestants.

Why Does This Matter

Bosch’s journey showcases how mental health struggles, along with negative Online HATE and public disrespect toward Pageant Titleholders and their efforts, can negatively impact pgant titleholders. More than just a crown, her battle signifies the importance of maintaining respect, dignity and accountability for Women’s rights on a global level.

This article is based on publicly available information and news reports. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not seek to intrude on the privacy of individuals involved. Readers are advised to verify details from official sources.

ALSO READ: Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 11:04 AM IST
Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

