LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

Miss Universe contestant Olivia Yacé renounces her title and cuts ties with the pageant committee after finishing Top 5, citing her values and mission.

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 15:25:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

In a recent Instagram post, Olivia Yace (Côte d’Ivoire), Top 5 Miss Universe 2025 finalist, announced her resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania and will no longer be affiliated with the Miss Universe Committee.

Following My Principles

In her message, she stated that she will remain dedicated to the principles of Respect, Dignity, Equality and Opportunity. She appreciates her time competing for the pageant, but must remain true to herself and honour those values.

Inspiring Future Generations

Yace plans on serving as an inspiration to young women, especially Black/African Caribbean American Women and all women of African Descent. She hopes to encourage them to enter into spaces that they may feel undeserving of, and that their value as individuals matters.
Contribution to the Cause
Yacé’s resignation is much more than a symbolic move; it marks the end of any connection between herself and the organization’s sash as Miss Universe. By stepping down, Yacé has given herself the ability to further pursue her mission without being limited by the title of Miss Universe.

Recognition of Accomplishment

While the media is focused on Yacé’s resignation, she has taken the time to publicly recognize and congratulate Fátima Bosch, the Miss Universe 2025 titleholder, and wished Miss Universe Jamaica a “speedy recovery” following an injury she suffered on stage. The ability to take the high road when dealing with adversity demonstrates the strength of her character. Her mission and message are more important than any title she may hold.

This article is based on publicly available information and statements made by Olivia Yacé. Details are for news purposes only and do not reflect any endorsement or opinion of the author.

ALSO READ: Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: beauty pageant newsMISS UNIVERSEMiss Universe 2025Miss Universe committeeMiss Universe controversyOlivia YacepageantPageant Committeepageant resignationTop 5 finish

RELATED News

Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

From Bollywood Rejection To NFT Revolution: How Ishq Vishk Actor Vishal Malhotra Reinvented Himself

‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal’s Grand Proposal With Ex Birva Shah Surfaces Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana And Wedding Rumours- Internet Goes Berserk!

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan’s Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

‘Should’ve Been Thrown Out’: SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Man For Refusing To Enter Temple, Calls It ‘Grossest Indiscipline’

Bengaluru Murder Mystery: 21-Year-Old Student Found Dead In A Rented Home Minutes After Speaking To Her Father, Probe On

Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Big Worry, Predicts ‘Disappearance’ Of This Continent

Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

What Does The New Saffron Flag Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Signify? Meaning Of Majestic Dwajarohan Flag With Radiant Sun, Om Symbol, And Kovidara Emblem Explained

Meet Indian Woman Sarabjit Kaur Who Marries Pakistani Man After Pilgrimage Visit

PF, Pension or Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How to Raise a Complaint in Minutes

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result
Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result
Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result
Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

QUICK LINKS