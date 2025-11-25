Olivia Yace Renounces Miss Universe Title, Cuts Ties with Pageant Committee Post Top 5 Result

In a recent Instagram post, Olivia Yace (Côte d’Ivoire), Top 5 Miss Universe 2025 finalist, announced her resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania and will no longer be affiliated with the Miss Universe Committee.

Following My Principles

In her message, she stated that she will remain dedicated to the principles of Respect, Dignity, Equality and Opportunity. She appreciates her time competing for the pageant, but must remain true to herself and honour those values.

Inspiring Future Generations

Yace plans on serving as an inspiration to young women, especially Black/African Caribbean American Women and all women of African Descent. She hopes to encourage them to enter into spaces that they may feel undeserving of, and that their value as individuals matters.

Contribution to the Cause

Yacé’s resignation is much more than a symbolic move; it marks the end of any connection between herself and the organization’s sash as Miss Universe. By stepping down, Yacé has given herself the ability to further pursue her mission without being limited by the title of Miss Universe.

Recognition of Accomplishment

While the media is focused on Yacé’s resignation, she has taken the time to publicly recognize and congratulate Fátima Bosch, the Miss Universe 2025 titleholder, and wished Miss Universe Jamaica a “speedy recovery” following an injury she suffered on stage. The ability to take the high road when dealing with adversity demonstrates the strength of her character. Her mission and message are more important than any title she may hold.

This article is based on publicly available information and statements made by Olivia Yacé. Details are for news purposes only and do not reflect any endorsement or opinion of the author.

