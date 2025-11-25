Palak Muchhal Visits Brother Palash Muchhal in Hospital Amid Buzz of Postponed Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

Muchhal, a prominent singer, visited her sibling (Palash) at a hospital in Mumbai this week amid swirling rumors circulating on social media regarding an alleged delay of Palash’s planned marriage to cricketer Smriti Mandhana as both families publicly deny.

Concerns Over Palash Emerge

Palak spent an evening at the hospital visiting Palash and social media quickly captured moments of her entrance. Within an hour of posting this, concerns regarding Palash’s health began to arise with reports claiming Palash had been ill for several days and it was possibly the contributing factor to his marriage being postponed.

Wedding Postponed

Recent reports are that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding was going to happen soon; however, it is on hold right now. Despite fans waiting for confirmation from Palash and Smriti’s family, there has not been anything officially stated from either side. Many people believe that the decision to postpone the wedding was made in order to support Palash’s healing process.

Need for Privacy

Although neither Palash nor Smriti has made a statement, there have been reports from people very close to Palash that his family prefers complete privacy right now. Smriti’s desire for privacy shows through her behaviour while visiting Palash in the hospital; she seems very calm and collected, showing that her family’s focus is on Palash’s health rather than any type of situation being created by media outlets.

Until further information is given, Palash’s health is the top priority; we can hope he recovers very soon so everyone can begin celebrating an upcoming wedding.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media updates. Details are subject to change. All information is for news and reporting purposes only.

