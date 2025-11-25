Palak Muchhal Requests Privacy After Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding Is ‘Put on Hold’

After confirming this, singer Palak Muchhal has announced that the highly anticipated wedding of her brother Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed due to a recent medical emergency involving the Mandhana family as Smriti’s father had to be admitted to a hospital.

Palak Appeals for Respect for Their Privacy

On Instagram, Palak posted:

“In light of Smriti’s father’s unfortunate health situation, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been temporarily postponed. Please respect both families’ privacy during this difficult time.”

Her plea expresses that both families’ immediate focus is on healing and recovery rather than celebrating.

Health over wedding

According to sources, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, became ill and required medical attention on short notice. Palash was also in the hospital briefly with viral flu-like symptoms but has since been released. Because of these situations, the wedding, which was going to be held on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, has been put on hold indefinitely.

Lastly, Palak wrote that at this stage, the focus should be on caring for our loved ones and once we feel ready to revisit holding a wedding, we will let you know. Palak writes with a compassionate tone in her appeal to all of you and her calm demeanor.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media statements. It is intended for informational purposes only. Details may change as families share official updates.

