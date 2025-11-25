LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Amitabh Bachchan pays a heartbreaking tribute to his Sholay co-star Dharmendra after the veteran actor’s death, recalling his warmth, charm, and lasting legacy.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 09:11:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

When veteran actor Dharmendra passed at the age of 89, one of Bollywood’s most charming icons was gone. Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star in the landmark film Sholay, offered an extraordinary and touching tribute that transcended words. He posted on his official X:



A Bond Beyond the Screen

Bachchan and Dharmendra are immortalized on screen as the legendary duo “Jai & Veeru,” but their relationship stayed strong long after the film. In his tribute, Bachchan noted not just the star status of his friend Dharmendra, but the humility and heart that came with it, the “earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from” that he carried with him during his life.

Many films they shared will remain in the hearts of generations, but for Bachchan the loss is more than just film nostalgia. It is a loss of a human being whose warmth, wholesomeness, and simplicity defined a time and space.

A Legacy That Speaks in Silence

With Dharmendra’s demise, we finish a chapter in Hindi cinema of personal charisma equaled only by one’s character, of visible presence on-screen matched only by graciousness off-screen. 

As Bachchan remarked about the suddenness of the loss, “the air about us swings empty… a vacuum that will remain eternally.” 

As the industry and a generation of fans grieve, Bachchan’s tribute functions as a testament not only to Dharmendra’s stardom but more so a tribute to the simple greatness of his soul.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. It is intended for news and educational purposes only. All details are subject to updates from official sources.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi’s Tribute: PM Offers Condolences After Dharmendra’s Passing

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amitabh Bachchan tributeAmitabh Bachchan tweetBollywood newsdharmendraDharmendra DeathDharmendra passes awaySholay castSholay co-starsveteran actor Dharmendra

RELATED News

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

“I Just Walked In”: Before Stardom, Dharmendra Boldly Entered Dilip Kumar’s Bedroom- What Happened in 1952 Is Unbelievable

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Again After Delhi Terror Attack, Third Cancellation This Year

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

‘Touched the Back of His A**’: Erika Kirk Jokes She’d Get ‘Less Hate’ After Viral Hug With VP JD Vance

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Darshan Timings, Schedule, Entry Routes, Rituals For PM Modi’s Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

‘Epstein Files, Get ‘Em Out There!’: Crowd Confronts FBI Director Kash Patel to Release Documents at Formula 1 Red Carpet

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away
Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away
Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away
Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

QUICK LINKS