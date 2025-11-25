Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

When veteran actor Dharmendra passed at the age of 89, one of Bollywood’s most charming icons was gone. Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star in the landmark film Sholay, offered an extraordinary and touching tribute that transcended words. He posted on his official X:

T 5575 –

… another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. 🙏 🙏🙏 .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2025







A Bond Beyond the Screen

Bachchan and Dharmendra are immortalized on screen as the legendary duo “Jai & Veeru,” but their relationship stayed strong long after the film. In his tribute, Bachchan noted not just the star status of his friend Dharmendra, but the humility and heart that came with it, the “earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from” that he carried with him during his life.

Many films they shared will remain in the hearts of generations, but for Bachchan the loss is more than just film nostalgia. It is a loss of a human being whose warmth, wholesomeness, and simplicity defined a time and space.

A Legacy That Speaks in Silence

With Dharmendra’s demise, we finish a chapter in Hindi cinema of personal charisma equaled only by one’s character, of visible presence on-screen matched only by graciousness off-screen.

As Bachchan remarked about the suddenness of the loss, “the air about us swings empty… a vacuum that will remain eternally.”

As the industry and a generation of fans grieve, Bachchan’s tribute functions as a testament not only to Dharmendra’s stardom but more so a tribute to the simple greatness of his soul.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. It is intended for news and educational purposes only. All details are subject to updates from official sources.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi’s Tribute: PM Offers Condolences After Dharmendra’s Passing