Sunday, January 26, 2025
Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met actor Nandamuri Balakrishna at his residence to congratulate him on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award


Union Minister G Kishan Reddy recently met renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is popularly known by the name Balayya, at his residence to extend his congratulations on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. The actor, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, was honored for his distinguished service in the field of arts and cinema.

Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are conferred annually based on recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is formed by the Prime Minister of India. This committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising senior officials and eminent personalities, evaluates nominees in a range of fields.

Padma Awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in various fields. This year, the Padma Bhushan awards were presented to several luminaries, including Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Tamil superstar S Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and actress Shobana Chandrakumar, among others.

In addition, late folk singer Sharda Sinha, former CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki, and veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas were posthumously honored with Padma awards. The prestigious recognition honors individuals for their contributions across a variety of fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science, medicine, literature, sports, and more.

Balakrishna’s contribution to the Indian film industry, especially in Telugu cinema, has earned him widespread recognition. His films have not only entertained audiences but also left a significant cultural impact. His Padma Bhushan recognition stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and influence in the world of cinema.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

nandamuri balakrishna Padma Bhushan Award

