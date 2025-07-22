Mohit Suri Reveals The Struggle He Went Through To Make Saiyaara

Saiyaara by Mohit Suri has become a sleeper hit of 2025 after connecting with viewers. The movie stands out as a welcome return to the traditional Bollywood love story, a genre Suri has long been associated with, at a time when big action spectacles rule theatres. However, Suri disclosed in an exclusive interview with India Today that it wasn’t an easy road to make “Saiyaara” a reality.

During a period when large-scale action movies predominate in theatres, the movie is a welcome diversion. "Two years ago, when I started writing this film, we had just come out of Covid," Mohit shared the original idea for the movie. The industry at the time held the widely held view that only a specific type of cinema, primarily big-budget action movies, could succeed. Films were blowing up cars, trains, helicopters, and buildings everywhere I looked. With the exception of VFX companies competing with one another, it seemed as though we were in the midst of a Cold War.

Suri, who is renowned for creating action sequences in his romantic dramas, acknowledged that he was also swept up in that trend. As a member of that system, I worked to push the boundaries of action. However, it got to the point where it was going crazy. You would film an action scene in a metro, someone else would do it on top of a bus, someone else would stage it on an airplane, and by the time you were done, someone else had already done it better. All I wanted to do was stop. I made the decision to start working on a romantic movie at that point. This brings us to the traditional Bollywood love story, with which Suri has long been associated.

Suri and his colleagues wrote “Saiyaara” in their office, but it wasn’t a simple sell. “We didn’t have a producer,” he says. Actually, a lot of well-known filmmakers advised us against creating a new romantic comedy because they believed it would not be successful in the current environment. Suri also talked about how he comes up with ideas. “The industry in which we operate is extremely frightening. A year later, what is current may seem outdated. For this reason, I think that you should write about what you would personally like to see as an audience member, not what is currently popular. Don’t distance yourself from that. Everybody has experienced a Raj-Simran moment. That spirit is alive in everyone, even if it wasn’t on a bus with a hand outstretched.