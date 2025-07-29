Monali Thakur Returns with ‘Ek Baar Phir’, a Song About Love, Loss, and Healing

The National award-winning musician Monali Thakur announced her new track titled ‘Ek Baar Phir’ on Monday. The artist called her upcoming song a “piece of her heart”, which is centred on the themes of “love and hope”.

Taking to her Instagram, Monali Thakur unveiled the first poster of her upcoming song ‘Ek Baar Phir’, featuring a visual of two hands, clasped together on a hospital bed.

While sharing the poster, the ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ singer wrote, “This one’s very special, to love and hope! Bringing a piece of my heart to you all, Ek Baar Phir out soon.”

Monali has not revealed the release date of the song yet.

Known for timeless tracks like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Sawaar Loon’ and many more iconic songs, Monali’s new track is expected to echo her journey, comebacks, and the quiet courage to begin again, as per the press note shared by Monali Thakur’s team.

Monali Thakur is one of the most successful female playback singers of India. She is the recipient of several awards, including a National Award for the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

She has also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Sawaar Loon’ from the film Lootera (2013).

Monali was also the judge of Zee TV’s singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ in 2014.

She was also one of the experts on the live singing reality show ‘Rising Star’ for two consecutive seasons, along with Shankar Mahadevan and Diljit Dosanjh.

(Inputs from ANI)

