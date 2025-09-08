MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga wins Artist of The Year, delivers inspiring speech

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 08:18:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Pop queen Lady Gaga is the “Artist of The Year”.

On Sunday, she won a prestigious award at the 2025 MTV VMAs, Deadline reported.

In her acceptance speech, Gaga reflected on the power of art to inspire as she took home the award for artist of the year.

“I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream,” she said.

She continued, “Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”

Gaga noted that she hoped that as people “navigate through the mayhem of daily life, you are reminded of the importance of the art of your life that you can count on yourself and your simple skills to keep you whole, your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft deserves to be rewarded for its passion.”

“The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours,” she added. “I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me,” she added.

Gaga also delivered a pre-recorded performance at the gala night. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: lady gagaMTV Awardsmtv-vmassinger

