Mukesh Khanna Gets Trolled As He Suits Up Again as Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna, revered for his role as the Indian superhero Shaktimaan, recently made headlines by reappearing in his iconic superhero costume and sharing that he would be returning to the role that defined him. Known as the ‘Indian Superman’ for his powerful on-screen persona in the 90s, Shaktimaan became a cultural phenomenon, and Mukesh Khanna’s portrayal remains etched in the memories of fans.

This announcement comes as buzz grows around a possible cinematic reboot of the beloved TV show, with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rumored to take on the role. Khanna has made it clear, however, that he disapproves of Singh—or any other actor—taking up the mantle of Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna’s Sentiments on Shaktimaan’s Legacy

In an interview with ANI, Mukesh Khanna expressed deep personal sentiments about the role, revealing the profound connection he feels with the character. Dressed in his original Shaktimaan costume, he shared, “This is a costume within me… I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me… I did well in Shaktimaan because it came from within me… Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting… I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again.”

Khanna conveyed that reprising Shaktimaan feels more like fulfilling a duty than just revisiting an old role. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath.”

Vaibhavi McDonald and Khanna Speak Out on Casting Rumors

Vaibhavi McDonald, who played Geeta Biswas—Shaktimaan’s ally and confidante in the series—also voiced disapproval over the idea of recasting the role. McDonald echoed Khanna’s thoughts, emphasizing that Shaktimaan’s essence may not be captured by a new actor. Khanna, meanwhile, released a video to clarify that casting Ranveer Singh was never confirmed, stressing his belief that Shaktimaan should remain untouched.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

The reappearance of Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan has ignited conversations, with some fans excited to see him return, while others feel it may be time for a fresh face to take on the role. Several nostalgic fans of the show, who were kids during its original run, are skeptical about Khanna returning to the action-filled role.

Comments on social media highlighted these mixed opinions. One fan wrote, “Imagine after a few bouts of fight, Shaktimaan being admitted to Max Hospital.” Another chimed in with, “Don’t ruin Shaktimaan, please don’t do it.” Another fan’s reaction, “Dude is stuck in the past. Someone should speak sense to him,” resonated with a section of the audience that believes Khanna’s character could instead serve as a mentor in a modern adaptation.

In contrast, a few younger fans expressed frustration at Khanna’s hold on the role, suggesting that Shaktimaan would be better served by an actor from the new generation. As one user pointed out, “It’s time to move on. He could have done a cameo or someone who advised the new Shaktimaan so that his ego could be satisfied too.”

Others, however, were more vocal, calling out Khanna’s reluctance to pass on the torch as a potential obstacle to the evolution of Shaktimaan. “This guy has lost it! Shaktimaan was a fond memory for many of us, now it is on track to turn into a nightmare,” commented a user who fears the beloved character might be ruined if Khanna insists on reprising the role.

The Future of Shaktimaan and Mukesh Khanna’s Legacy

Despite mixed fan reactions, Mukesh Khanna’s enduring connection with Shaktimaan and his resistance to a reboot without his involvement underline his commitment to the character’s legacy. Shaktimaan has, over the years, become an indelible part of India’s pop culture and continues to inspire fans of all ages. While many are curious to see if the film adaptation will eventually materialize with a new Shaktimaan, Khanna’s sentiments reflect a deep-rooted passion for a character that he regards as a significant part of his identity.