Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Five individuals have been indicted on federal charges related to a murder-for-hire plot aimed at rapper Quando Rondo. This scheme is reportedly linked to Rondo's alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of rising Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta.

Indictment Details

The indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, naming Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. The charges against them include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death, and the use of firearms, including a machine gun, in connection with a violent crime.

Ties to OTF

Prosecutors allege that the defendants have connections to the hip-hop group “Only the Family” (OTF), founded by Chicago rapper Lil Durk in 2010. According to the indictment, two years after King Von’s murder, alleged members of OTF offered financial incentives and music opportunities for the killing of Georgia-based rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, as retribution for his suspected role in Von’s death.

Planning the Attack

The indictment further claims that OTF members used a credit card affiliated with the group to purchase plane tickets for the defendants to travel to California on August 18, 2022, after learning that Rondo was in a Los Angeles hotel. Grant is said to have arrived in LA from Miami via private jet to oversee the operation.

Once in Los Angeles, Grant reportedly booked a room at the Universal City Hotel for the conspirators and supplied them with firearms.

Execution of the Plot

On August 19, Rondo was seen driving around LA in a black Cadillac Escalade with his sister and cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson. Grant allegedly rented two vehicles—a white BMW and a white Infiniti—that were used to follow Rondo.

The situation escalated when Rondo stopped at a gas station along Beverly Boulevard. At this point, Houston is alleged to have driven to an alley behind the station, where he let Jones, Lindsey, and an unidentified co-conspirator exit to carry out the shooting.

Aftermath and Discussions of Payment

While Rondo and his sister were unharmed, Robinson was tragically killed in the incident. Following the shooting, the defendants reportedly visited a nearby hamburger restaurant to discuss payment for the hit. On the same day, an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly used an OTF-associated credit card to buy return tickets for Wilson, Jones, Lindsey, and Houston back to Chicago.

