Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Five individuals have been indicted on federal charges related to a murder-for-hire plot aimed at rapper Quando Rondo. This scheme is reportedly linked to Rondo's alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of rising Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta.

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Five individuals have been indicted on federal charges related to a murder-for-hire plot aimed at rapper Quando Rondo. This scheme is reportedly linked to Rondo’s alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of rising Chicago rapper King Von in Atlanta.

Indictment Details

The indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, naming Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. The charges against them include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death, and the use of firearms, including a machine gun, in connection with a violent crime.

Ties to OTF

Prosecutors allege that the defendants have connections to the hip-hop group “Only the Family” (OTF), founded by Chicago rapper Lil Durk in 2010. According to the indictment, two years after King Von’s murder, alleged members of OTF offered financial incentives and music opportunities for the killing of Georgia-based rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, as retribution for his suspected role in Von’s death.

Planning the Attack

The indictment further claims that OTF members used a credit card affiliated with the group to purchase plane tickets for the defendants to travel to California on August 18, 2022, after learning that Rondo was in a Los Angeles hotel. Grant is said to have arrived in LA from Miami via private jet to oversee the operation.

Once in Los Angeles, Grant reportedly booked a room at the Universal City Hotel for the conspirators and supplied them with firearms.

Execution of the Plot

On August 19, Rondo was seen driving around LA in a black Cadillac Escalade with his sister and cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson. Grant allegedly rented two vehicles—a white BMW and a white Infiniti—that were used to follow Rondo.

The situation escalated when Rondo stopped at a gas station along Beverly Boulevard. At this point, Houston is alleged to have driven to an alley behind the station, where he let Jones, Lindsey, and an unidentified co-conspirator exit to carry out the shooting.

Aftermath and Discussions of Payment

While Rondo and his sister were unharmed, Robinson was tragically killed in the incident. Following the shooting, the defendants reportedly visited a nearby hamburger restaurant to discuss payment for the hit. On the same day, an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly used an OTF-associated credit card to buy return tickets for Wilson, Jones, Lindsey, and Houston back to Chicago.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: ‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Blockbuster?

Filed under

Chicago rapper King Von federal charges OTF Quando Rondo
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses CBI’s Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Supreme Court Dismisses CBI’s Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Why Is Dhanteras Special? And How It Is Celebrated? – Know Here!

Why Is Dhanteras Special? And How It Is Celebrated? – Know Here!

Crew-8 Returns, But NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stay Behind—Here’s Why

Crew-8 Returns, But NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stay Behind—Here’s Why

PM Modi Urges German Businesses to Join India’s Growth Journey

PM Modi Urges German Businesses to Join India’s Growth Journey

Four Astronauts Make Long-Awaited Return To Earth After Boeing Capsule Trouble And Hurricane Milton

Four Astronauts Make Long-Awaited Return To Earth After Boeing Capsule Trouble And Hurricane Milton

Entertainment

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Blockbuster?

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s

Does Alia Bhatt Have A Botched Botox And Paralysis On One Side? Find Out Here

Does Alia Bhatt Have A Botched Botox And Paralysis On One Side? Find Out Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox