Monday, November 18, 2024
Nayanthara Accuses Dhanush of Personal Grudge in Open Letter: ‘Your Ego…’

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her Netflix documentary that highlights her life and career

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her Netflix documentary that highlights her life and career. In an open letter to actor-director Dhanush, she accuses him of withholding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) necessary for using elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara took to Instagram to express her frustration over Dhanush’s demand of ₹10 crore to allow a brief snippet of the film’s songs in her documentary.

A Documentary Rooted in Love and Memories

Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary delves into her journey and love story with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, which began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film, produced by Dhanush under his banner, played a significant role in their relationship and is a key part of their narrative.

After two years of trying to get approval for its inclusion, Nayanthara claims that Dhanush’s refusal forced the team to re-edit the documentary. In her letter, she expressed, “Your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it, or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart.”

Allegations of Personal Grudge

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of holding a personal grudge against her and Vignesh Shivan, which she believes affected his decision. “This decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us,” she stated. She also criticized the ₹10 crore demand for damages over a three-second behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip, labeling it “an all-time low.”

Reflections on Past Incidents

The actor reflected on her previous interactions with Dhanush, recalling his criticism of her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. During her Filmfare Awards acceptance speech, she mentioned that Dhanush “absolutely hated” her portrayal in the film.

In her open letter, Nayanthara added, “I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. I learned through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a success.”

Filed under

dhanush documentary Nayanthara
