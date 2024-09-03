Netflix Alters Disclaimer For ‘IC 814′ Following Controversy Over Hijackers’ Names

Following a controversy regarding the names of the hijackers, Netflix has updated the opening disclaimer for its series 'IC 814.'

Releasing Statement on Tuesday, Netflix vice president Monika Shergill said “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event.”

Shergill further emphasized the platform’s commitment to authentic storytelling. Saying “India has a rich culture of storytelling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”

These remarks followed a meeting with officials from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, where she clarified her position on the matter.

Brief Information On IC 814 Web Series

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack depicts the events related to infamous 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight IC-814. The flight, en route from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to Delhi, was seized by five terrorists.

Later, this hostage situation came to an end, when the central government of that time agreed to let go 3 high-profile terrorists, in exchange of passengers release.