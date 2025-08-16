Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’

Before even releasing Ranbir Kapoor’s big-budget movie ‘Ramayana’ is creating buzz among the audiences. After the first look release of the highly awaited movie, the fans can’t keep themselves calm. The mythological drama is a directorial of Nitesh Tiwari, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Not Sai Pallavi Then Who Was the First Choice For Sita?

But, there’s a big catch that broke the internet, that Sai Pallavi was not the first choice of Nitesh Tiwari for the role of Goddess Sita. Yes, you heard that right! Actress Srinidhi Shetty shocked the audience by revealing that she had auditioned for the role of Sita and even received positive feedback from the makers. But couldn’t make it, and the role fell into the lap of Sai Pallavi.

Why Was Srinidhi Shetty Rejected For Ramayana?

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Srinidhi Shetty shared that after auditioning producer got to know about the involvement of actor Yash in the Ramayana as Ravan. And later, decided not to go with Srinidhi as the audience had already enjoyed the blockbuster on-screen jodi in KGF Chapter 2. And they will find it hard to absorb their casting.