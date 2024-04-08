On Girlfriend's Birthday, Actor Arjun Rampal Shares Heartfelt Message

Actor Arjun Rampal, currently in a relationship with actress Gabriella Demetriades, took to his social media handle on Monday and shared a heartfelt message for her birthday. Posting a delightful compilation of her photos and videos on Instagram, the ‘Don’ star expressed his love. His caption read, “Happy birthday beautiful, time to make more… Beautiful memories you complete me. YingYing YangYang. Love love #happybirthdaygabriella.”

Gabriella responded with a heart emoji, acknowledging the gesture.

Arjun Rampal was previously married to model Mehr Jesia since 1998 but confirmed their separation in May 2018. They have two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun has been with digital content creator and model Gabriella Demetriades for several years. They announced their pregnancy in April 2019, and their son, Arik, was born on July 18, 2019.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in ‘Crakk,’ released in theaters on February 23. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. ‘Crakk’ narrates the journey of a man from Mumbai’s slums to the world of extreme underground sports. The movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, with Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team as producers, and Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey as co-producers.

‘Crakk’ faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam’s ‘Article 370.’