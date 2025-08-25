LIVE TV
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Relationship Timeline: A Look At Their Love Story, Marriage And The Good News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s journey has been magical from secret romance to their Udaipur wedding and now the joyous news of expecting their first baby. Their story beautifully blends love, tradition, and new beginnings, capturing hearts across Bollywood and politics alike

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 25, 2025 15:26:35 IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the fusion of two worlds, and their love story has captured the imagination of an entire population. Their romance that started in the shade of secretiveness has now burst into the open with its dose of affection and, most recently, with a happier announcement.

The story about the two being in a relationship gained practically tripled amplification after they were seen together at two separate instances in Mumbai. Although they at first kept their lips sealed, their numerous visits together and a common background as the alumni of the London School of Economics implied a higher order.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Swift and Sincere Union

The courtship between Parineeti and Raghav was progressing at a fast pace, leading to their gorgeous and intimate engagement ceremony that took place on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Their marriage would take place in a grand ceremony in presence of relatives and close friends, including Parineeti cousin Priyanka Chopra.

Their marriage on September 24, 2023, was one like in a fairytale, hosted at Leela Palace, Udaipur in Rajasthan. These excessive celebrations were a mixture of conventional rituals and new fangled glitz as thematic and high-profile persons both in the film’s sphere and politics were present. The couple used their social accounts on the day of their wedding to even post personal messages filled with sweet words as well as lovely photographs that were evidence of their love and commitment.

From ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ to ‘Mom and Dad’

Less than a year down the marriage line, Parineeti and Raghav have excitedly announced that they are going to have a baby, the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to their lives. The announcement comprising a most touching video and an adorable photo of a cake with the words written on it reads 1 +1 =3.The announcement has received a great deal of good wishes and congratulatory messages by both fans and fellow celebrities.

Also Read: From “Never Want To Marry A Politician” To Having Raghav Chadha’s Baby, Parineeti Chopra’s Full Circle Moment

Tags: Parineeti Chopra weddingParineeti pregnancy newsraghav chadha

