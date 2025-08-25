LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From “Never Want To Marry A Politician” To Having Raghav Chadha’s Baby, Parineeti Chopra’s Full Circle Moment

Parineeti Chopra once said she’d never marry a politician. Now, she’s married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha and expecting their first child. From a quiet friendship in London to a dreamy Udaipur wedding, her journey proves love rewrites even the firmest "nevers."

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 25, 2025 13:58:41 IST

The best kind of story is when destiny has its own way of surprising people in a magical way, Parineeti Chopra’s  and Raghav Chadha’s love story is one of them.

Parineeti Chopra’s Throwback, The Firm “Never” to Marry a Politician

Parineeti Chopra, one of Bollywood’s most real and relatable stars, once said, loud and clear, “I don’t want to marry a politician… ever.” The conviction in her voice was not only audible but it was something she actually wanted people to hear.

It wasn’t just a joke it was a boundary she believed in. Maybe she saw how politics can mess with your privacy, your peace, your life. Maybe she just didn’t want to be part of that world.
But then, life laughs at your “nerves.”

Parineeti married to Raghav Chadha, a politician almost 2 years ago and has been living her best life since.

From not wanting to marry any politician to now carrying her first child, life has got Parineeti a long way. In the most gentle manner possible. Life does come a full circle and The Bollywood and Politics duo has proved that very easily.

Their story didn’t blow up overnight. They met years ago, way back in London, as friends. No spotlight, no drama. Just two people connecting on something real. Slowly, quietly, that friendship turned into love. They kept it quiet and far away from gossip, until May 2023 when they got engaged. And by September, they were husband and wife, tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Udaipur, surrounded by family and close friends.

Parineeti Chopra: From “Never Marry a Politician” to Embracing Unexpected Love

Parineeti has always been her own person. She’s smart when it comes to things from business degrees to being an  actress who’s never been about just looking pretty on screen. She’s raw, funny, and deeply honest about life. That’s why this turn of events feels so real, so relatable.

Because sometimes, the things we say we’ll never do? Life asks us to rethink, to grow, to love in ways we didn’t expect.
Parineeti is now taking a step forward in another phase of her life by being the living proof that love isn’t about rules or plans. It’s about embracing the unexpected, even when it means marrying a politician you once said you’d never marry.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Joyfully Reveal They’re Expecting: “Our Little Universe Is On Its Way”

Tags: parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra pregnancyParineeti Chopra throwbackParineeti Raghav Chadha weddingraghav chadha

