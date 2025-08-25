Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Joyfully Reveal They’re Expecting: “Our Little Universe Is On Its Way”

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have just shared the happiest news, they’re expecting their first child! The couple posted an adorable photo featuring a crochet cloth with “1 + 1 = 3” stitched on it, along with tiny embroidered baby feet underneath. To make it even sweeter, they attached a heartwarming video of the two walking hand in hand.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy, Fans Are Thrilled

The post already has more than 120,000 likes and 1,600 comments with way more reshares just within 30 minutes. The fans, the viewers, the family all are over the moon. The couple has been the crowds favourite since they have gotten married. The news of the pregnancy feels personal and special to all the people who have been adoring their relationship for years now.

They just chose to drop the bomb on instagram with a heartwarming caption,







“Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏.” The announcement instantly flooded social media with love and congratulations from fans and friends alike.

Parineeti and Raghav’s Big Leap From Udaipur Vows to Parenthood