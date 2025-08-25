Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Joyfully Reveal They’re Expecting: “Our Little Universe Is On Its Way”

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have just shared the happiest news, they’re expecting their first child! The couple posted an adorable photo featuring a crochet cloth with “1 + 1 = 3” stitched on it, along with tiny embroidered baby feet underneath. To make it even sweeter, they attached a heartwarming video of the two walking hand in hand.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy, Fans Are Thrilled
The post already has more than 120,000 likes and 1,600 comments with way more reshares just within 30 minutes. The fans, the viewers, the family all are over the moon. The couple has been the crowds favourite since they have gotten married. The news of the pregnancy feels personal and special to all the people who have been adoring their relationship for years now.
They just chose to drop the bomb on instagram with a heartwarming caption,
“Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏.” The announcement instantly flooded social media with love and congratulations from fans and friends alike.
Parineeti and Raghav’s Big Leap From Udaipur Vows to Parenthood
These two got married last September in a cozy, low-key wedding in Udaipur with family and close friends. Parineeti’s superstar cousin, along with Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal. Since then, they kept things pretty private, so this surprise baby news feels like a lovely gift to all their fans.
People had been guessing Parineeti was pregnant for a while, especially since she started dressing looser, but she’d cleared the rumors earlier with videos showing she wasn’t expecting back then.
Now it’s official, and honestly, we couldn’t be happier for them. Parenthood is a wild, beautiful ride, and these two look ready to take it on like champs. Can’t wait to see all the baby updates!
Raghav’s Hint on The Kapil Sharma Show Comes Full Circle
When the couple appeared together on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. It was the first time they played wedding games and performed rituals on TV. Kapil, being the host he is, asked if they felt the pressure of starting a family soon. He even joked about how his mom was always pushing him and his wife for grandkids. When Kapil asked if they planned to expand their family anytime soon, Raghav had a charming response,
“Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge!”
Also Read: ‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours