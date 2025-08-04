‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours

The Net is buzzing with anticipation after politician Raghav Chadha made a cheeky remark on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ which gave a hint about some upcoming “good news” with his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra. The couple’s first joint appearance on a talk show of The Kapil Sharma Show, and witty one-liners from host Kapil Sharma quickly turned into a barrage of questions about families.

To which Smiling Raghav replied to the user in Hindi. “Yes, I will give you some good news!” (We will give it to you, we will give you good news soon!), leaving Parineeti astonished and elated. This playful banter has put fans and the media into a flurry of speculation about future baby announcements for the couple after a grand wedding last September.

The Origins of the “Good News” Rumors

Parineeti and Raghav are no strangers to such pregnancy rumors, and it is not the first time this has happened. The actress was last year spotted wearing loose clothes, sparking a flurry of rumors online. But a source close to the actress had already debunked the claims, saying that Parineeti was just juggling her work and travel schedule.

The source further condemned the intrusiveness of such judgments on the basis of a person’s dressing style. Such the latest remark by Raghav, though not a confirmation in itself, has fueled the debate again, as the fans are waiting with bated breath for a stronger confirmation from the couple themselves.

A Love Saga That Enchanted India

The episode uncovered the couple’s fast and odd romance that started in London and ended in a bizarre wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Parineeti, in her earlier statement, said she fell for Raghav the very first instant and knew he was, well, “the one.” The couple’s journey from an accidental meeting to possibly one of India’s most celebrated couples has piqued the interest of many.

After their dramatic and uproarious pitstop at Kapil Sharma’s show-famed for hard-hitting jokes, some romance, and all sorts of fun-they are now receiving attention about the next chapter in their love story, which could possibly strengthen their couple status with a little addition.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Reopens After Shooting, Comedian Responds To Threats, ‘United We Stand Against Violence