Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Reopens After Shooting, Comedian Responds To Threats, ‘United We Stand Against Violence’

Kapil Sharma's famous Kap's Cafe was hit by a chilling shooting on July 9 that has been associated with Khalistani threats. The comedian has clapped back cryptically that "united we stand against violence". What's next for Kapil's rebellious stand?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 3, 2025 23:55:00 IST

This terrifying shooting incident has rocked Comedian Kapil Sharma’s dream project, Kap’s Cafe, in Surrey, Canada. But the bad news has been met with Kapil’s resilience and iron determination as a message of hope. Fans are talking about this intriguing story, here’s the latest on it!

Shooting at Kap’s Cafe: A Nightmare

On July 9, 2025, a daring attack occurred on Kap’s Cafe, Kapil Sharma’s chic new eatery in Surrey, British Columbia. Armed unknowns allegedly working under Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi of the banned Babbar Khalsa International shot at the cafe’s windows, nine to twelve bullets, leaving an Indian diaspora in disbelief. Thankfully, injuries were reported.

Still, the shooting reportedly sent a ripple of fear down the community, with the whole incident being caught live on CCTV. Sadly, the Khalistani terrorist Laddi said the attack was done in revenge for certain comments Sharma made about the Nihang Sikhs on his comedy show, starting a heated debate ever since then. 

Kapil and Ginni Fighting Back

Going on their defiant spree after the shoot, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath shared a video on Instagram thanking a group of officials who had been around doing an inspection of Kap’s Cafe. Their caption read: “Together we stand against violence.” The couple thanked Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey Police for their helping hands and added that the cafe would continuously be a warm, community-oriented space.

Fans lambasted their praises on social media, referring to Kapil’s act of bravery. The cafe team issued statements saying, “Our hearts are pained by this news, but we are here to fight back against it,” reasserting their resilience.

The Cafe Reopened: Grit and Grace

Against all odds, just weeks after the attack, with the first whiffs of artisanal coffee wafting through the air, Kap’s Cafe reopened again on July 20, 2025, resplendent as always in its pink-and-white decor. The caption on their Instagram post announcing the reopening read: “We are back with warmth, comfort, and care,” sending out a cheer from fans around the world.

Threats from pro-Khalistani organizations notwithstanding, Kapil’s spirit and support from the local community turned the whole ordeal into a success story.

