Aneet Padda Was An Intern At THIS Organization Before She Tasted Success With Saiyaara, Reveals Her LinkedIn Profile

Aneet Padda, breakout star of Mohit Suri’s hit Saiyaara, went viral after her LinkedIn profile surfaced online. Fans praised her Political Science background at Delhi University, Vistara internship, and balanced approach to education and acting, calling her “refreshingly real” amid Bollywood stardom.

Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda

Published: August 3, 2025 19:30:33 IST

Aneet Padda, best known for her role in ‘Saiyaara’ alongside Ahaan Panday, has found herself in the spotlight once again—this time, not for her acting, but for her LinkedIn profile.

After the success of Mohit Suri’s romantic musical, a screenshot of Padda’s profile began circulating on Reddit, catching the attention of fans and netizens alike.

Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral

According to her LinkedIn, Padda studied Political Science at Jesus and Mary College, under Delhi University. She also completed an internship at Vistara, and included her interests in acting and songwriting in her profile summary—a detail that many found notable.

Though her profile hasn’t been updated recently, it resonated with people online. Several Reddit users praised her down-to-earth background and straightforward approach.

One comment read, “It feels so refreshing to see someone normal getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us, and I’m all here for it.” Another chimed in, “She feels like one of us. Lol.”

Some users also pointed out her ability to balance her education with auditions and acting work. As one person put it: “It was very wise of her to balance college and auditions and to not sacrifice one for the other. No matter what happens… you can always fall back on your education.”

Originally from a middle-class family in Punjab, Padda moved to Delhi to pursue higher studies. She started her career with a small part in ‘Salaam Venky’ (2022), but her real breakthrough came with the lead role in ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ (2024).

Saiyaara Box Office Collection 

Seventeen days in, Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama, Saiyaara, still refuses to slow down. Even with fresh faces like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading the cast, the film is pulling in massive numbers. After just over two weeks, Saiyaara has raked in close to ₹291 crore domestically.

On Day 17 (Sunday, August 3), things picked up again. Trade tracker Sacnilk reports the film brought in an estimated ₹5.11 crore net in India—a noticeable jump from Friday’s numbers. Sunday also saw the film reaching a 31.72% Hindi occupancy rate, so, yeah, folks are still showing up.

Let’s rewind a bit: Saiyaara launched with a ₹21.5 crore opening. By Day 15 (Friday), it was still clocking ₹4.5 crore. As of now, the total India net collection stands at ₹296.86 crore, per the latest Sacnilk update.

Worldwide, Saiyaara’s killing it too. In just 16 days, the film has crossed ₹460 crore globally, which includes ₹291.75 crore from India and another ₹110 crore from overseas markets. 

‘Saiyaara,’ directed by Mohit Suri, has since become a box office hit, nearing the Rs 300 crore mark after its July 18 release. The film continues to perform strongly in theatres.

ALSO READ: Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

