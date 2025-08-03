Home > Entertainment > Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Tamannaah Bhatia shut down the viral 2020 rumour linking her to ex-Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, calling it “embarrassing.” In an interview, she clarified their only meeting was at a jewellery event and addressed other link-up rumours, including one with Virat Kohli, stressing her focus on audience feedback.

The GST collections had hit an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April
Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to wedding rumours with Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq and romance rumours with Virat Kohli

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 18:53:38 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia, in a recent interview, addressed an unusual rumour that linked her in marriage to the former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq—a claim that caught the internet’s attention back in 2020. 

She spoke plainly about the situation, acknowledging both her disbelief and discomfort at how quickly such baseless stories can spiral online.

Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq?

Tamannaah Bhatia, while speaking on the show The Lallantop, pointed out that the only connection between her and Razzaq was a public appearance at a jewellery store event, which somehow snowballed into speculation about their personal lives. With a hint of irony, she apologised for the confusion, stating, “According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir. You have your own family. I don’t know anything about your life, but this was truly embarrassing.”

Rumours about her personal life don’t end there. Tamannaah also addressed claims that she was involved with cricketer Virat Kohli, clarifying, “I feel so bad because I met him only once. I haven’t met Virat after that.”

She didn’t shy away from expressing her frustration with how the media often creates connections that don’t exist. “It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with,” she said, making it clear that these narratives are beyond her control.

How Tamannaah Bhatia deals with baseless rumours

Tamannaah also reflected on how, over time, one has to accept the lack of control over such rumors. “It takes time, but eventually you realise there’s nothing you can do about it,” she added.

Despite dealing with these absurd stories, she remains conscious of her public image. “As an actor, it’s important to know what people think about your work,” she explained, emphasising the role of audience perception in her career.

She even admitted to occasionally searching for her own name online to keep track of what’s being said about her. This, she said, helps her understand audience reactions and spot new rumors early.

For Tamannaah, audience feedback matters deeply. “If you’re not making films just for yourself, you need to know if people actually like them,” she said.

In the end, she emphasized that her work has to mean something more than just entertainment. “It has to have some impact and meaning in someone’s life,” she concluded, highlighting her belief in the deeper purpose of her craft.

ALSO READ: Don’t Think It Was The Rape Of Avantika: Tamannaah Bhatia Defends Controversial Baahubali Scene With Prabhas

Tags: Abdul Razzaqhome-hero-pos-10latest entertainment newstamannaah bhatiavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style
Lindsay Lohan Was Trying To Figure Out How To Have A Private Life After Feeling Pigeonholed In Hollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia Was Left Shocked When Fan Thanked Her For Representing ‘Fat’ Women Through Songs Like Aaj Ki Raat And Kaavaalaa
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

Edge of Space From Agra: 80-year-old Indian Origin Man Arvi Bahal Flies Aboard Blue Origin
Who Will Be The Next Vice-President Of India? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Has This To Say
Agaram Foundation’s 15th Anniversary: Suriya’s Emotional Gesture Wins Millions Of Hearts | Watch The Special Video Here
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Ceasefire Shattered? Armed Groups Attack Syrian Forces in Sweida, Reports Say
Joe Root Makes History: Becomes First Cricketer To Score 6000 Runs In World Test Championship
Watch: Prasidh Krishna’s Reaction As Mohammed Siraj Drops Crucial Catch Of Harry Brook
Hyderabad Airport: Therapy Dog Program Introduced To Enhance Passenger Experience
“Digging His Own Grave”: Protests Erupt in Israel As Hamas Unveils Haunting Hostage Videos
Where Did WCL Go Wrong? Owner Shares Insights On India-Pakistan Match Cancellation
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli
Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?