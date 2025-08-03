Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq? Actress Clears The Air, Also Denies Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Tamannaah Bhatia, in a recent interview, addressed an unusual rumour that linked her in marriage to the former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq—a claim that caught the internet’s attention back in 2020.

She spoke plainly about the situation, acknowledging both her disbelief and discomfort at how quickly such baseless stories can spiral online.

Was Tamannaah Bhatia Briefly Married To Abdul Razzaq?

Tamannaah Bhatia, while speaking on the show The Lallantop, pointed out that the only connection between her and Razzaq was a public appearance at a jewellery store event, which somehow snowballed into speculation about their personal lives. With a hint of irony, she apologised for the confusion, stating, “According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir. You have your own family. I don’t know anything about your life, but this was truly embarrassing.”

Rumours about her personal life don’t end there. Tamannaah also addressed claims that she was involved with cricketer Virat Kohli, clarifying, “I feel so bad because I met him only once. I haven’t met Virat after that.”

She didn’t shy away from expressing her frustration with how the media often creates connections that don’t exist. “It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with,” she said, making it clear that these narratives are beyond her control.

How Tamannaah Bhatia deals with baseless rumours

Tamannaah also reflected on how, over time, one has to accept the lack of control over such rumors. “It takes time, but eventually you realise there’s nothing you can do about it,” she added.

Despite dealing with these absurd stories, she remains conscious of her public image. “As an actor, it’s important to know what people think about your work,” she explained, emphasising the role of audience perception in her career.

She even admitted to occasionally searching for her own name online to keep track of what’s being said about her. This, she said, helps her understand audience reactions and spot new rumors early.

For Tamannaah, audience feedback matters deeply. “If you’re not making films just for yourself, you need to know if people actually like them,” she said.

In the end, she emphasized that her work has to mean something more than just entertainment. “It has to have some impact and meaning in someone’s life,” she concluded, highlighting her belief in the deeper purpose of her craft.

