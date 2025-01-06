Payal Kapadia Shines At Golden Globes 2025 With Two Big Nominations

India has a special reason to celebrate this year, with director Payal Kapadia making history as the first Indian nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off in style at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who made history as the first solo female host of the event, the star-studded ceremony celebrated the best in film and television from the past year.

India has a special reason to celebrate this year, with director Payal Kapadia making history as the first Indian nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category. Her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

About the Film

Kapadia’s film, an Indo-French co-production, follows the story of Prabha, a nurse grappling with personal challenges, and her roommate Anu as they embark on a transformative journey to a beach town. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, the film previously won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and is now vying for global recognition at the Golden Globes.

In the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category, All We Imagine As Light faces stiff competition from other critically acclaimed films, including Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.

In the Best Director category, Kapadia is up against Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Leading the nominations this year is Emilia Perez with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist with seven and Conclave with six.

Payal Kapadia Red Carpet Look

The red carpet also showcased Kapadia’s cultural pride and sartorial elegance. She donned a black silk jumpsuit designed by Payal Khandwala, crafted from ethically sourced matka silk, blending traditional Indian textiles with modern design.

Her outfit, part of Khandwala’s Autumn-Winter 2024 collection, served as a powerful statement of India’s rich cultural heritage and contemporary style.

Other highlights of the evening included a diverse lineup of presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, and Seth Rogen, among others.

