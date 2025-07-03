‘Phone Basket’ Rule: Is Amal Clooney Setting Gold Standard For Privacy At Home?

Amal Clooney, high-profile human rights attorney and activist recently opened up about her very private family life in a new Glamour interview. She revealed about how she and her husband George Clooney defend their home from the constant invasion of the outside world.

Amal, 47, who has 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the actor who won an Oscar has told how she maintains some peace by taking guests’ phones when they are entertained at home.

Amal Clooney’s phone basket

“Making private moments and spaces for myself is becoming harder and harder. But that’s also why we have a lot of parties at home,” Amal revealed. “I now have a phone basket where I put everyone’s phones away!”

The gesture, she describes, facilitates a “safe and frank” space for bonding away from screens and watchfulness. “It’s meaningful to have that equilibrium where you have individual time with your family and with your buddies where individuals feel like you can have a safe and frank conversation,” she further added.

Amal also said that parenthood has made the two more cautious about their private space. “Becoming a parent makes you more bothered by some of the encroachments. So we try to do the best that we can to reduce any intrusion on our children. We don’t expose our children, we’ve never exposed their photo out there or anything else like that.”

The Clooneys, who wed in a love-knotting Italian ceremony in 2014, had their twins in 2017 and have since kept family life ahead of fame. Both tend to be choosy about professional engagements so that they can be there for their children.

Amal Clooney’s and George Clooney’s care for privacy



Talking to PEOPLE, George Clooney said, “Marriage, and now the children, you sacrifice the selfishness of only taking care of yourself. It’s a great thing. Amal and I discuss it on a daily basis. We are so fortunate.”

And like any parent, George is not afraid to use a little bit of holiday magic to maintain the control. He playfully confessed to making a call to Santa, even mid-summer. “They’re still all into the Santa thing, which is very handy because when my kids are being naughty, say in July, I [get] a call from Santa,” he said.

Even though they are keeping their family life private, the Ticket to Paradise actor recently chatted about a humorous parenting moment at 2025 Tony Awards. “They want to see Taylor Swift,” George said, pointing out how little his children are interested in Hollywood icons. “Robert DeNiro is coming to the house and they’re like ‘Who’s that?’ They don’t care.”