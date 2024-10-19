India-based Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami, known for her content on her YouTube channel, has found herself at the center of controversy

India-based Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami, known for her content on her YouTube channel “India in Details,” has found herself at the center of controversy following her public criticism of popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. In a viral video posted on Instagram, which has already garnered over 4 million views, Goswami is seen walking with her family and two security guards, a stark reflection of the danger she says she faces. Despite the threats, Goswami defiantly stated, “We fear nothing. We will continue living in India.”

Background of the Conflict with Dhruv Rathee

The tension between Goswami and Dhruv Rathee’s supporters began earlier this year in May when Goswami analyzed and critiqued Rathee’s videos. In her analysis, she accused him of spreading “anti-India propaganda” and urged a ban on his social media channels. The critique did not sit well with Rathee’s large following. Soon after, Goswami reported receiving over 220 threats, allegedly from his fans, as a direct result of her comments.

Karolina Goswami, who has consistently positioned herself as a defender of India, did not back down despite the harassment. The threats included personal attacks, and Goswami later shared screenshots of disturbing rape threats sent to her online. Despite making an appeal to the Indian government for security, she claimed she did not receive a response.

Ongoing Threats and Family Impact

Goswami’s criticism of Dhruv Rathee’s content is not a recent development. Last year, during her stay in Germany, she and her husband were reportedly attacked by Rathee’s supporters. In the 2023 attack, Goswami claims that their car was vandalized, and personal devices were stolen by these attackers. This incident further escalated tensions, leading to more threats and harassment from Rathee’s fanbase.

Despite the unsettling experiences abroad, Goswami and her family chose to return to India, where she continues her work. The viral video that brought her current plight to the public eye shows her resolute as she walks with her family and security personnel. The visual is symbolic of the YouTuber’s determination not to let the threats dictate her life. “We will continue living in India,” she reiterated, showing no sign of retreat.

Appeal for Government Support

In light of the numerous threats, Goswami had reached out to the Indian government in May, asking for protection. “My family and I have faced more than 220 threats, and we can’t bear this anymore,” she had stated in a social media post. However, to her dismay, her requests for security were reportedly met with silence. Goswami continued to raise the issue publicly, sharing the severity of the threats with her followers.

While no official response from the government has been made public, the security personnel seen with her in the viral video suggest that the YouTuber has taken steps to ensure her safety, even if it means arranging for private protection.

Continued Commitment to India

Despite the hostile environment, Karolina Goswami remains committed to staying in India. In her recent social media posts, she has reiterated that her work will continue in the country, regardless of the threats. However, she revealed that her family would adopt a more transient lifestyle within India, choosing not to settle in any single city to avoid further risks.

Her decision to remain in India underlines her passion for the country, which is central to her YouTube channel’s content. “India in Details” continues to explore various facets of Indian culture, history, and politics, appealing to both local and international audiences. Goswami’s resolve is evident as she continues to share her journey, challenges, and experiences with her viewers, refusing to let the threats silence her.

