POSCO Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor: Here’s What Happened

The controversy revolves around season 6 of Gandii Baat, which aired on Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALT Balaji between February and April 2021.

Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have found themselves in the middle of a legal storm. A case has been filed against the two under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, concerning a controversial episode from the web series Gandii Baat.

The Accusations

The controversy revolves around season 6 of Gandii Baat, which aired on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALT Balaji between February and April 2021. According to Mumbai Police, the series allegedly depicted inappropriate and obscene scenes involving minor girls. A complaint has been lodged at the MHB police station in Mumbai, leading to the filing of a case under multiple charges, including sections 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology (IT) Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

Although the specific episode in question is no longer available on the platform, the accusations have sparked significant attention. The charges point to the portrayal of minors in objectionable scenes, which has raised concerns about content regulation on digital platforms.

Balaji Telefilms Under Fire

The legal battle also extends to Balaji Telefilms Limited, the production house co-owned by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor. This isn’t the first time ALT Balaji’s content has sparked controversy, but the involvement of minor characters in such scenes has added a more serious dimension to the case.

Ekta Kapoor’s Other Projects

Despite this legal setback, Ekta Kapoor continues to move forward in the world of cinema. On April 19, she released her much-anticipated drama film Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film dives into the reality of modern digital life, exploring themes of intimacy and technology through a compelling narrative.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s Mother Saroja Passes Away