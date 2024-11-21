The app, available on Android and iOS, aims to deliver diverse content under the tagline 'Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar'

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has launched its own Over-the-Top (OTT) platform, Waves, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital entertainment landscape. The platform, available on both Android and iOS devices, aims to provide diverse content for viewers across India, especially in the wake of the rapidly growing digital media ecosystem.

The official launch of Waves took place on Wednesday during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presiding over the event. Sawant described the platform as an important development for the Indian entertainment industry, highlighting the broad range of content it offers, especially the inclusion of regional languages like Konkani.

Waves: A Digital Platform for Every Indian Household

Waves promises to bring family-friendly entertainment to a wide audience. With content spanning over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese, it ensures inclusivity and appeals to India’s diverse linguistic population. The platform offers a variety of genres, such as infotainment, gaming, education, and shopping. A standout feature is its 65 live TV channels, alongside video-on-demand content and interactive elements like free-to-play games and online shopping, in collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized that Waves aligns with the government’s Digital India vision. He said, “Waves bridges the digital divide, especially in rural areas, by offering access to a vast array of content through BharatNet,” which is aimed at providing high-speed internet in underserved regions.

A Platform for Young Creators

The launch of Waves also brings fresh opportunities for young creators. CEO Gaurav Dwivedi shared that the platform is designed to support and promote budding talent. By partnering with content creators like Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac, along with film schools such as FTII and Annapurna Studios, Waves aims to provide a stage for new voices and foster creativity within India’s entertainment sector.

Waves is also committed to showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through clean, family-friendly content suitable for children, youth, and all age groups. The platform will feature a wide range of films, including new releases like Roll No.52 starring Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, the much-anticipated Fauji 2.0 featuring Gauhar Khan, and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Kicking. These films, among others, will be streamed during the IFFI 2024, further enhancing the platform’s reach and engagement.

The Future of Digital Entertainment in India

Waves is set to become a game-changer in the Indian OTT space. By targeting a broad spectrum of audiences—rural and urban alike—it aims to redefine how entertainment, education, and even shopping are consumed in India. The government’s initiative not only supports the country’s growing digital media consumption but also creates new pathways for content creators, producers, and viewers to connect in innovative ways.

With the backing of Prasar Bharati, Waves is poised to compete with existing OTT platforms and carve a niche for itself by focusing on diverse, clean, and accessible content that resonates with every household across India.

As India continues to embrace digital transformation, Waves may just be the first step in a new era for the country’s entertainment industry. Whether for entertainment, learning, or shopping, Waves promises to be a one-stop destination for all