Priyanka Chopra Jets Off from Mumbai After Glamorous Appearance at Ambani Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, who made a brief yet dazzling appearance at the Ambani wedding in Mumbai, has now jetted out of the city, captured in several pictures and videos at Kalina airport that have surfaced on social media platforms.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka is seen gracefully stepping out of her car at the airport. She paused to pose for the paparazzi, folding her hands in greeting, waving, and flashing a peace sign before heading inside the terminal building. In a lighthearted gesture, Priyanka also motioned for the paparazzi to “go to sleep,” mouthing, “So jao.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For her travel, Priyanka sported a casual yet chic ensemble comprising a white T-shirt paired with a blue jacket, matching trousers, and stylish shoes. Fans reacted warmly to the post, with one expressing, “”So she is going back to Australia where she is shooting a movie, and Nick left earlier for Canada for a concert tomorrow, but how sweet is she, telling them to go sleep. Anyways it was so nice to see her enjoying herself at the wedding, one of the main highlights.” Another commented, “”Gorgeous desi girl.. have a safe flight.” While some fans lamented her departure, wishing she could have stayed longer in India. “Wish she would have stayed more in India.”

During her stay for the Ambani wedding, Priyanka Chopra was spotted energetically dancing at the baraat ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She charmed guests with her moves to popular Bollywood tracks like “Sapne Mein Milti Hai” and “Chikni Chameli.” Her husband, Nick Jonas, also joined in the festivities, dressed in an embellished pastel sherwani while Priyanka looked resplendent in a mustard-golden lehenga.

Several celebrities from B-town attended the star-studded wedding which included names such as Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt,Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan International figures like John Cena, AR Rahman and Hollywood’s Kim Kardashian and Khloe also lent their presence to the night.

At the moment, Priyanka Chopra is juggling between her shoot for ‘The Bluff’ in Australia helmed by Frank E Flowers. Also starring Karl Urban, the film features Devery who also set to feature in “Heads of State” alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, so fans can expect a busy slate from her soon.

MUST READ: Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out As Royalty, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina And Salman Khan Add Dazzle To Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding