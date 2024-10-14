Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

In India, cinema is more than just entertainment—it’s a cultural lifeline, a second religion. And while the industry has long been dominated by men, women in cinema are beginning to claim their space, fighting against deep-rooted gender barriers to create, perform, and inspire.

At the recent We Women Want Festival and Awards By NewsX, three trailblazing women from the world of cinema came together to discuss their unique experiences and the challenges they’ve faced in the industry.

Key Panelists:

Savita Raj Hiremath: A successful film producer;

Alankrita Sahai : an actor and former Miss India;

Rimple Narula: A renowned fashion designer.

Summary :

How easy or difficult it is for women to interfere and develop career in cinema – which is male dominated.

Former Miss India, Alankrita Sahai shares her experience of how she survived life threatening insident.

Rimple Narula working on Ramayana scheduled to release next year.

Savita Raj Hiremath: “We Women Don’t Want—We Already Have”

Savita Raj Hiremath, the powerhouse producer behind the beloved film Khosla Ka Ghosla, spoke candidly about the struggles she faced as a woman in production. “As the session says We Women Want—I believe we women don’t want anything from anyone. We already have it within us,” she began.

But despite her conviction, Savita encountered significant resistance when she tried to release her film. Distributors in Mumbai dismissed her, saying, “Koi Delhi se lady film banake aa gayi hai. Kaun dekhega?” (Some woman from Delhi made a film. Who’s going to watch it?) They laughed at her efforts, assuming a woman could never succeed in a space dominated by men.

“I had to fight for two years to get Khosla Ka Ghosla released. People even questioned my husband, asking why he was giving me the freedom to pursue such an ‘ambitious’ dream. Fortunately, he stood by me, but society wasn’t so kind.”

When asked about working with male actors and directors, Savita said, “To make them comfortable, I made it clear—don’t treat me by gender. I am as much a professional as anyone else.” Though she faced some ego clashes with directors, she persisted and triumphed.

Rimple Narula: The Art of Empowerment through Fashion

Rimple Narula, celebrated for her iconic costume designs in Padmaavat and Heera Mandi, shed light on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. “I am fortunate to be born in this era, where steps have already been taken to support women,” she said, reflecting on how the industry has progressed.

Rimple has had the privilege of dressing powerful women in cinema, like Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha, in films that celebrate femininity and strength. “There has been discrimination in the industry, but it’s changing. And what’s more important now is to focus on empowering women in rural areas—those who need our support the most,” she emphasized.

As someone who works closely with filmmakers, Rimple acknowledged that directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always championed women’s roles in cinema. “He’s known for creating iconic female characters, from Rani Mukherjee in Black to Chandramukhi in Devdas. Bhansali has always been a supporter of women in cinema.”

Alankrita Sahai: Empowerment Starts at Home

Former Miss India, Alankrita Sahai, shared her tumultuous journey from the world of pageantry to becoming an actor. “After winning Miss India, people expected me to become a superstar overnight,” she said. “But the reality was very different. I faced stigma because I wasn’t from the industry. I was judged by my looks, my body type, and the fact that I was a strong woman who wouldn’t bow down to bullies.”

Alankrita believes that the first step toward women’s empowerment begins at home. “Empowering women doesn’t start with men—it starts with the women in your household who encourage you to chase your dreams. My parents supported me wholeheartedly, and that gave me the strength to face the industry.”

In a male-dominated world, Alankrita stood firm, challenging stereotypes. “I’ve heard it all—how women are watched by men, and how they are judged more harshly. But my authenticity and resilience have helped me navigate these challenges.”

Alankrita Survives a Life-Threatening Experience

Alankrita also shared a chilling story of survival, one that tested her strength and instincts. While living in Chandigarh, she faced a life-threatening situation when robbers entered her home. “They beat me, threatened me with a knife, and didn’t leave for two hours. I used my acting skills to save myself—telling them fake stories, claiming I was married with kids. Eventually, I locked myself in the bathroom and called for help.”

This terrifying incident, she explained, highlighted the importance of self-empowerment. “It wasn’t just about physical strength—it was about mental resilience. That’s what saved me that day.”

The Future of Women in Cinema

As the panel wrapped up, each woman reflected on the importance of pushing for change—not just in urban centers, but across the country. Rimple Narula, who is currently working on the costumes for the upcoming film Ramayan, noted the need to educate the younger generation about India’s cultural heritage. “I’m working on Ramayan, and I realized my own son didn’t know the full story of Ram and Hanuman. It’s crucial that we bring these stories to life, not just for entertainment, but for education.”

The conclave highlighted how far women in cinema have come—and how much further they still need to go. But with trailblazers like Savita Raj Hiremath, Rimple Narula, and Alankrita Sahai leading the way, the future looks bright for women in film. They are no longer asking for a seat at the table—they’re building their own.

Khosla Ka Ghosla Part 2 + Kalpana Chawla Biopic

Savita Raj Hiremath has announced that her production team is on the verge of releasing Khosla Ka Ghosla Part 2, a sequel to the much-loved 2006 comedy-drama. Additionally, they are also working on a biopic about Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to travel to space, who remains an inspirational figure in both India and the global scientific community. The biopic is expected to explore Kalpana Chawla’s life journey, her achievements, and her legacy as a pioneer in space exploration.

