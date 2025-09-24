Psychological Thriller ‘Vash’ Brings National Recognition to Gujarati Cinema

New Delhi [India], September 24: In a historic moment for regional cinema, the psychological thriller Vash brought national acclaim to Gujarati films by winning Best Gujarati Film and Best Supporting Actress at the 71st National Film Awards. The recognition marks a proud milestone for the Gujarati film industry and highlights the growing creative potential of regional cinema.

The awards were presented by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Director Krishnadev Yagnik (Big Box Series Production) and producer Kalpesh Soni (KS Entertainment) received the Best Gujarati Film award, while actress Janki Bodiwala was felicitated for her exceptional performance that won her the Best Supporting Actress honor.

The event was also attended by producers Krunal Soni (KS Entertainment), Nilay Chotai (Ananta Business Corp), and Dipen Patel (Patel Processing Studio), who joined the team in celebrating this historic achievement.

Speaking about the win, the producers shared, “Winning not one but two National Awards for Vash is beyond anything we imagined. This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the love of our audiences. It inspires us to pursue stronger stories, and we are proud to be part of Gujarati cinema’s new journey.”

Director Krishnadev Yagnik said, “Presenting psychological horror in Gujarati cinema was a creative challenge, but this national recognition proves that good content transcends language and regional boundaries. This award is dedicated to my team and our viewers who supported us throughout.”

Actress Janki Bodiwala expressed her joy, “Receiving this honor from the President of India is a moment I will cherish forever. I am thankful to Krishnadev Sir and the Vash team for trusting me with this role. This award is a major milestone in my acting career.”

Released in 2023, Vash stood out for its intense narrative, eerie atmosphere, and outstanding performances. The film explored black magic and hypnosis, with Hiten Kumar’s character manipulating and controlling Arya, played by Janki Bodiwala. Supporting performances by Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, combined with haunting cinematography and gripping storytelling, kept audiences on edge until the very end.

Praised by critics and viewers alike, Janki Bodiwala’s portrayal of Arya — balancing fear, trauma, and inner strength — was widely acclaimed. The film also inspired a Hindi remake, showcasing its universal appeal.

This dual recognition is not just a win for the Vash team but a proud milestone for Gujarati cinema, establishing a benchmark for storytelling in regional films and opening new avenues for creative experimentation in genres like psychological horror.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)