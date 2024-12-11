On December 10, the film collected an estimated ₹53–55 crore, marking only a minor dip of 16% compared to the previous day, despite it being a working day.

Allu Arjun is making waves at the box office with Pushpa 2, which has amassed a staggering ₹660+ crore in domestic earnings. The film is on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club at a breakneck pace, with the Hindi-dubbed version leading the daily revenue surge.

Pushpa 2Day 6 Box Office Collection

On December 10, the film collected an estimated ₹53–55 crore, marking only a minor dip of 16% compared to the previous day, despite it being a working day. This steady performance hints at a strong second weekend ahead.

Next Milestone

The ₹700 crore mark is anticipated to be reached by Wednesday’s collection. With the second weekend on the horizon, Pushpa 2 is poised to breach the ₹1000 crore milestone.

Pushpa 2 has advanced three positions in a single day within the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. It has overtaken Kalki 2898 AD as the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 in India and surpassed Stree 2 as the top-grossing Hindi film of the year. It currently stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossing Indian Films

Baahubali 2: ₹1031 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: ₹856 crore

RRR: ₹772 crore

Pushpa 2: ₹660+ crore (estimated)

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹653.21 crore

Jawan: ₹640.42 crore

Stree 2: ₹627.50 crore

Animal: ₹554 crore

Pathaan: ₹543.22 crore

Gadar 2: ₹525.50 crore

Note: Figures are based on industry estimates and reports from multiple sources and are yet to be independently verified.

With Pushpa 2 maintaining its momentum, it is only a matter of time before it shatters additional records and climbs higher on the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films.

