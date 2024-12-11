Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

On December 10, the film collected an estimated ₹53–55 crore, marking only a minor dip of 16% compared to the previous day, despite it being a working day.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Allu Arjun is making waves at the box office with Pushpa 2, which has amassed a staggering ₹660+ crore in domestic earnings. The film is on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club at a breakneck pace, with the Hindi-dubbed version leading the daily revenue surge.

Pushpa 2Day 6 Box Office Collection

On December 10, the film collected an estimated ₹53–55 crore, marking only a minor dip of 16% compared to the previous day, despite it being a working day. This steady performance hints at a strong second weekend ahead.

Next Milestone
The ₹700 crore mark is anticipated to be reached by Wednesday’s collection. With the second weekend on the horizon, Pushpa 2 is poised to breach the ₹1000 crore milestone.

Pushpa 2 has advanced three positions in a single day within the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. It has overtaken Kalki 2898 AD as the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 in India and surpassed Stree 2 as the top-grossing Hindi film of the year. It currently stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossing Indian Films

Baahubali 2: ₹1031 crore
KGF: Chapter 2: ₹856 crore
RRR: ₹772 crore
Pushpa 2: ₹660+ crore (estimated)
Kalki 2898 AD: ₹653.21 crore
Jawan: ₹640.42 crore
Stree 2: ₹627.50 crore
Animal: ₹554 crore
Pathaan: ₹543.22 crore
Gadar 2: ₹525.50 crore

Note: Figures are based on industry estimates and reports from multiple sources and are yet to be independently verified.

With Pushpa 2 maintaining its momentum, it is only a matter of time before it shatters additional records and climbs higher on the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films.

MUST READ: Did Spider-Man 4 Producer Accidentally Leak Tom Holland’s Movie Plot? Check Rare DETAILS Of Storyline Here

Filed under

Allu Arjun latest movie news Pushpa 2 box office pushpa 2 news pushpa 2 trends Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox