Allu Arjun is making waves at the box office with Pushpa 2, which has amassed a staggering ₹660+ crore in domestic earnings. The film is on track to enter the ₹1000 crore club at a breakneck pace, with the Hindi-dubbed version leading the daily revenue surge.
Pushpa 2Day 6 Box Office Collection
On December 10, the film collected an estimated ₹53–55 crore, marking only a minor dip of 16% compared to the previous day, despite it being a working day. This steady performance hints at a strong second weekend ahead.
Next Milestone
The ₹700 crore mark is anticipated to be reached by Wednesday’s collection. With the second weekend on the horizon, Pushpa 2 is poised to breach the ₹1000 crore milestone.
Pushpa 2 has advanced three positions in a single day within the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. It has overtaken Kalki 2898 AD as the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 in India and surpassed Stree 2 as the top-grossing Hindi film of the year. It currently stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever.
Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossing Indian Films
Baahubali 2: ₹1031 crore
KGF: Chapter 2: ₹856 crore
RRR: ₹772 crore
Pushpa 2: ₹660+ crore (estimated)
Kalki 2898 AD: ₹653.21 crore
Jawan: ₹640.42 crore
Stree 2: ₹627.50 crore
Animal: ₹554 crore
Pathaan: ₹543.22 crore
Gadar 2: ₹525.50 crore
Note: Figures are based on industry estimates and reports from multiple sources and are yet to be independently verified.
With Pushpa 2 maintaining its momentum, it is only a matter of time before it shatters additional records and climbs higher on the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films.
