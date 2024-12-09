Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Accidentally Begins Movie With Second Half, End Credits Start Rolling At Interval

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, a red sanders smuggler who has risen to become the leader of a syndicate.

Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Accidentally Begins Movie With Second Half, End Credits Start Rolling At Interval

In an amusing incident, the Cinepolis Centre Square Mall in Kochi accidentally screened the second half of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule before the first half.

The unexpected error left audiences confused, as some initially thought the non-linear narrative might be intentional. However, as the end credits began rolling at what should have been the intermission, the audience realized the mistake.

Audience Reaction and Theatre Response

The 6:30 pm Friday show turned into a comedy of errors as frustrated viewers voiced their dissatisfaction. While some demanded refunds, others insisted on watching the film’s first half. Responding to the complaints, the theatre management screened the first half at 9 pm for a handful of viewers who stayed back. Additionally, the management promised refunds to pacify disappointed patrons.

One viewer humorously remarked that the mix-up could easily confuse first-time viewers in an era dominated by non-linear storytelling.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, a red sanders smuggler who has risen to become the leader of a syndicate. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the antagonist.

With a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, the film has already achieved massive success, grossing ₹621 crore globally within three days of release. Pushpa 2 sets the stage for the franchise’s next installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

This incident added an unexpected twist to an already gripping cinematic experience, proving that even big-budget blockbusters can encounter comedic setbacks.

ALSO READ: We Don’t Play These Types Of Games, Responds Jay-Z After Being Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old With Diddy

Filed under

Allu Arjun box office news celebrity news Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox