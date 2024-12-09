Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Accidentally Begins Movie With Second Half, End Credits Start Rolling At Interval

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, a red sanders smuggler who has risen to become the leader of a syndicate.

In an amusing incident, the Cinepolis Centre Square Mall in Kochi accidentally screened the second half of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule before the first half.

The unexpected error left audiences confused, as some initially thought the non-linear narrative might be intentional. However, as the end credits began rolling at what should have been the intermission, the audience realized the mistake.

Audience Reaction and Theatre Response

The 6:30 pm Friday show turned into a comedy of errors as frustrated viewers voiced their dissatisfaction. While some demanded refunds, others insisted on watching the film’s first half. Responding to the complaints, the theatre management screened the first half at 9 pm for a handful of viewers who stayed back. Additionally, the management promised refunds to pacify disappointed patrons.

One viewer humorously remarked that the mix-up could easily confuse first-time viewers in an era dominated by non-linear storytelling.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

With a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, the film has already achieved massive success, grossing ₹621 crore globally within three days of release. Pushpa 2 sets the stage for the franchise’s next installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

This incident added an unexpected twist to an already gripping cinematic experience, proving that even big-budget blockbusters can encounter comedic setbacks.

